Dave Canales just teased a move Panthers fans have been praying for

It was a lifeless performance from the Carolina Panthers during their Week 4 humiliation against the New England Patriots. Head coach Dave Canales is looking for a spark, which could come from a move that fans have been praying for.

The Panthers' offense quickly became stagnant after an impressive opening drive. They were playing from behind, and there wasn't enough invention from the play-caller or execution from the players to turn the tide. To make matters worse, veteran wide receiver David Moore left the game after the first play with an elbow injury.

This leaves the Panthers a little thin on the ground. Tetairoa McMillan wasn't his usual dynamic self at Gillette Stadium. Xavier Legette is day to day, and Jalen Coker is week to week. Hunter Renfrow has been a non-factor more often than not. Carolina's tight ends played well, but they are missing the presence of Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Carolina Panthers plan to feature Jimmy Horn Jr. for the first time in Week 5

It might be happening almost by default, but Canales stated that he plans to get sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. involved for the first time this season against the Miami Dolphins. Just how much he'll feature wasn't disclosed, but simply suiting up would be a step forward for a player who has been a healthy scratch over the opening four contests.

Dave Canales indicates Jimmy Horn will get his shot this week. Panthers didn't really have a choice.

Also, says the plan is to start Brady Christensen depending on the severity on Chandler Zavala's knee injury. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 29, 2025

Horn flashed enormous promise throughout the summer. He's explosive, elusive, and can make things happen with the football in his hands. The former Colorado standout remains a work in progress, and the Panthers' reluctance to feature him prominently suggests that confidence isn't quite where it needs to be just yet.

However, desperate times call for desperate measures.

The Panthers are depleted. They are looking for anything to give them the kickstart they crave at 1-3, with nowhere to go but up. That's a lot to ask of someone with Horn's limited experience. Still, he's got the mentality to potentially seize the moment against a Dolphins secondary that does seem vulnerable through the opening few weeks.

Horn has been waiting for this moment from the moment he got drafted. Chances might be at a premium, so the importance of producing the goods when his number is called cannot be overstated. And that is the best way to earn the trust of Canales and third-year quarterback Bryce Young.

It could come to nothing, but the Panthers believe that Horn is ready to be thrown into the fire. If he can repay their faith, this should become a long-term arrangement.

