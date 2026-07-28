Dave Canales makes his Panthers frustration clear after first padded practice

Carolina Panthers fans were eagerly anticipating the first padded practice of training camp. Unfortunately, it was not quite to the standards head coach Dave Canales was expecting.

And he let his players know about it.

Canales wasn't satisfied with the levels set throughout the session. While he acknowledged that things got a little better as practice went on, the Panthers have to do a better job of maximizing these opportunities. Because the rules in place for player safety dictate that there are not many of them to seize.

"I would not say today was to the standard that we're capable of. The practice got better and better as we were playing more physical, more guys getting comfortable just being back out there. We got more physical play as it went on.

"We've got to make sure we capture all these opportunities. They're few and far between to get into pads and to make sure that we're in the right place to be able to play game-time football."

Message received.

Dave Canales sends strong message after lackluster padded practice at Carolina Panthers training camp

As Canales said, this was just the players getting their feet wet after so long without contact. He expected them to be chomping at the bit, but it took longer than anticipated to get going. It wasn't ideal, but it's not exactly time to press the panic button either.

The Panthers have raised the bar this offseason, both on and off the field. Everything they do must have a higher ceiling. Canales is looking for his team to take the next step, so it was no doubt disappointing to see things fall flat in pads before picking up later on.

Canales has everyone buying in. He's also not afraid to send a message. He knows the players will respond positively, as they have throughout his tenure as head coach so far. And when the time comes for Carolina's next padded practice, you can bet the overall urgency will be much greater right out of the gate.

This is also an ongoing assessment. Canales and general manager Dan Morgan will know much more about their squad now than before the pads went on. Confidence remains high, but they must adopt a ruthless mindset if they want to become a serious contender.

That was no doubt made crystal clear to the players, both during and after practice. Canales sets lofty standards for himself and his team. When he feels they aren't being reached, he's got the confidence to make his feelings known. While he is a modern-day coach who doesn't rule with an iron fist, he does command complete respect.

It was not a wasted practice, but Canales expected much more. And next time the pads go on, he should get it.