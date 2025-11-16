Dave Canales reveals understated roster shift Panthers fans saw coming

The Carolina Panthers are missing two of their brightest young players in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. This led head coach Dave Canales to make an understated roster move that fans had seen coming.

Second-year linebacker Trevin Wallace is dealing with a shoulder issue and won't be risked. The Panthers will also be without the services of rookie safety Lathan Ransom, who's made a positive impression as a rotational piece and special-teams ace throughout the opening 10 games of the campaign.

Carolina isn't exactly blessed with outstanding safety depth. Any injury to this position group represents a blow. Still, Canales went some way to filling the void by elevating Israel Mukuamu from the practice squad before their trip to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mukuamu was signed to the practice squad after failing to make the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster during the summer. He's a versatile defensive back with strong coverage skills. He's also flashed immense promise on special teams, but the former South Carolina standout has missed a lot of football this season.

Being around the Panthers' setup for an extended period means Mukuamu should be well-versed in Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts. Just how much time he'll see on the defensive rotation remains to be seen. Carolina will likely deploy him as a special-teams threat to maintain some semblance of continuity in Ransom's absence.

The Panthers will start Tre'von Moehrig and Nick Scott. They also have Demani Richardson to call upon. That might be enough unless injury strikes, but Canales must see something in Mukuamu that has provided enough confidence to call him up.

Carolina's defense has no margin for error. The Falcons might be on a four-game losing streak, but they are a dangerous offensive outfit. Running back Bijan Robinson leads the way, and wide receiver Drake London is a big play waiting to happen if quarterback Michael Penix Jr. gets enough time in the pocket. The Panthers' secondary cannot put a foot wrong, which only increases the pressure on Mukuamu if defensive reps come his way.

Time will tell on that. But the Panthers will never get a better chance to see what Mukuamu could bring to this ambitious project in the long term.