Dave Canales sends Panthers draft flop a wake-up call with unmistakable warning

Xavier Legette's second season with the Carolina Panthers didn't go according to plan. He was expected to take on his rookie experiences and put together more consistent performances when it came to the crunch. Unfortunately, that failed to materialize.

Legette's concentration issues continued to blight him. Frustrations grew, and head coach Dave Canales significantly reduced his involvement down the stretch as Jalen Coker clearly unseated him as the No. 2 option behind first-round rookie Tetairoa McMillan. With everything on the line during Carolina's final drive against the Los Angeles Rams, the South Carolina product was nowhere to be seen.

That told fans all they needed to know about how Legette's growth is being perceived. Trust in his abilities to come through has waned, but Canales isn't quite ready to give up on the 2024 first-round selection just yet.

Dave Canales lays down the gauntlet to Xavier Legette before make-or-break offseason

Canales delivered a strong message to Legette during his end-of-season media availability. He urged the wideout to display the dedication needed to improve. He also wants him to focus on fine margins, which can often be the difference between success and failure when it comes to the crunch.

"Just keep grinding, keep working, connecting with Bryce, making sure that they're on the same page, making the plays when they come to him. It's that simple, when you get opportunities in this league, this game, all the margins are so fine, it's just critical that when you're called upon, when your number's called, you make the play. And that's how you build trust, and that's how you get things back on track." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

The gauntlet has been laid down to Legette. His athletic attributes have never been in question, but they haven't come together as yet. Patience is wearing thin, especially with Coker and McMillan thriving. If there isn't significant growth from the player throughout the offseason and when the 2026 campaign arrives, one has to wonder just how much longer the Panthers will keep faith.

Legette should be under no illusions. McMillan is a superstar, and the Panthers would be wise to give Coker a long-term deal at some stage this offseason. He is in danger of becoming an afterthought, cast aside as a bit-part player. And if the Panthers add another productive wide receiver in free agency or the draft, that makes his task even more difficult.

What comes next is down to Legette. Having the physical attributes counts for nothing if the production doesn't match. NFL teams will tolerate you until they can replace you, and that scenario is closer than ever for the No. 32 pick in 2024.

The time for half-measures is over. Either Legette steps up, or the Panthers will find someone else who can.