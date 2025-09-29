Dave Canales stands with Bryce Young but his actions trigger scrutiny

Just four weeks into the season, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is already getting asked about whether quarterback Bryce Young will be the starter. It's a tedious sidenote for a team with so many problems to navigate.

Young didn't have much of a chance against the New England Patriots. The Panthers found themselves in an early hole that they couldn't dig themselves out of. The former Alabama star protected the football, but Carolina needed more in this one. Managing the contest effectively wasn't enough, and the signal-caller couldn't mask some glaring flaws elsewhere.

This wasn't Young's best performance. He was the first to admit that after the game. There was something off, and Canales' play-calling hinted at a complete lack of trust in his quarterback to execute effectively.

Carolina Panthers are still confident that Bryce Young can excel long term

Canales threw his support behind Young in front of the media. He's counting on the Heisman Trophy winner to get this team out of its current slump. He also believes that the player is still exuding confidence despite all around him crumbling at the worst possible time.

"We're counting on him to keep pushing us forward. Counting on him to keep us on track… I still feel that he's being confident out there, he's leading the group. He's getting us out there with good energy and good focus, so he'll continue (as the starter)." Dave Canales via SI

This was a confidence boost for Young. However, the coach's actions will speak far louder than words.

Canales needs to start opening things up for Young. This offense is in desperate need of a spark. It needs to be more balanced and aggressive. New England figured things out pretty quickly once the Panthers' scripted plays ran out. This is a concerning trend that the coach must address promptly.

Young has proven capable of being productive. He showed that over the second half of 2024. He showed it in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals and in Week 3 versus the Atlanta Falcons. Regardless, there needs to be a little more cohesion, better planning, sounder in-game adjustments, and enhanced execution.

After that, everything should fall into place. The Panthers are confident this can happen consistently sooner rather than later. But fans are growing tired of waiting for things to happen after years of languishing among the NFL's bottom feeders.

Young and Canales's survival depends on each other at this point. This means that getting on the same page and removing any lingering doubts has now become the primary objective. They are the leaders everyone wants to follow, but if there are any more results like this, it won't be long before the damage becomes irreparable.

Pressure is building to the breaking point. Nothing but a positive response will do.

