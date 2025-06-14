Dave Canales warns Panthers players to stay locked in or pay the price

Players are now going their separate ways after an eventful mandatory minicamp. Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales sent out a stark warning before they did that, setting out his expectations in no uncertain terms.

Stay locked in, or suffer the consequences.

This is a critical time of year. The installs have been done, and tweaks have been made to the schematic concepts. Players are slowly getting their football legs back underneath them. But make no mistake, complacency will not be looked upon favorably.

Dave Canales lays down the law to Carolina Panthers players before their mini-break

Canales made his thoughts abundantly clear. This is not a vacation. It's a time to rest, prepare effectively, and ramp up their respective training regimens before returning later this summer. Anyone playing catch-up when they arrive will come with grave implications attached.

"The biggest thing that they have to realize is your vacation was after the season. You had three months off. We're in a ramp now to training camp, so with these five weeks you have a week of kind of reloading. Then you've got to kick back up your training and build off of our strength and fitness. We have a very fit team right now. To be able to have several move-the-ball experiences right here on our last day, for the guys to handle that tells us that we have a strong and fit group. We've got to keep it that way. So that was my biggest message, is readiness for camp. You can't count on camp to get you in shape." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

There's a chance for the Panthers to make legitimate strides next season. Canales knows it, and the players should as well. However, there is no room for anyone not pulling their weight. Not when there is so much competition for places up and down the depth chart.

Maintaining laser focus is the primary objective. Spend time with your family and loved ones, but be professional. Anyone who doesn't is going to get found out pretty quickly when training camp gets here.

That's the minimum requirement. Canales and his staff set the table through their culture shift and some encouraging growth over the second half of 2024. It remains a precarious situation, so every player needs to take their pre-camp preparations seriously.

These are the new standards with Canales leading the charge. He's the right man for the job, and the Panthers have a more vibrant atmosphere under his leadership. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator is a personable guy, but he's got no trouble laying down the law to prevent standards from slipping.

The players should hear this message loud and clear. Because mediocrity is not going to be tolerated anymore.

