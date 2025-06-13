5 Panthers who turned heads with superstar swagger at 2025 minicamp

The Carolina Panthers now embark on a short break before training camp after their mandatory minicamp concluded. It was another fascinating and extremely worthwhile event, one that provided head coach Dave Canales with some useful insight to ponder in the coming weeks.

Players got the chance to showcase their abilities in a more intense setting. Some thrived under the spotlight, while others either stood pat or didn't do their chances much good.

Dan Morgan's already shown this offseason that he isn't afraid to make changes if they are required. He'll have been watching developments closely, but the front-office leader won't hesitate to shake things up if he believes more is needed.

It'll be interesting to see what conclusions are made. The Panthers have a real shot to progress and formally announce themselves back among the playoff hopefuls next season. But everything must go according to plan, or better than expected, to achieve this objective.

The more players perform above the levels anticipated, the better Carolina's chances will be. With this in mind, here are five Panthers who turned heads with superstar energy at mandatory minicamp in 2025.

Carolina Panthers who turned heads with superstar swagger at minicamp

Hunter Renfrow - Carolina Panthers WR

The Carolina Panthers gave Hunter Renfrow a chance to re-establish himself as an NFL pro this offseason. He'd fully recovered from the illness that kept him out for the entire 2024 campaign. And based on his efforts since joining the squad, he's been eager to make up for some lost time.

Renfrow's explosive route-running and assured hands have caught the eye significantly. The savvy veteran knows how to create space. He finds the soft spots in zone coverages and is a fluid mover. This is quickly earning the trust of quarterback Bryce Young and head coach Dave Canales.

It's early days, but Renfrow is giving himself a real shot at being on the 53-man roster when Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars rolls around. Canales has praised the player. Teammates have done the same. The Pro Bowler's also lent his support and guidance to Carolina's young core of receivers, which speaks volumes considering his place on the squad is far from guaranteed.

Renfrow easily makes this team at the peak of his powers. Nothing is guaranteed anymore, but his performances throughout Carolina's mandatory minicamp get him a lot closer, that's for sure.

If Renfrow keeps this up at training camp and during his preseason involvement, the former Clemson standout will be rewarded accordingly.