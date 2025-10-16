Dave Canales weighing the one decision Panthers fans fear most

Continuity is an underrated attribute in the NFL. Those who have it can turn it into a perennial contender. But as the Carolina Panthers have found out to their cost throughout David Tepper's ownership, things turn sour quickly when the changes are frequent.

This is no more evident than in the trenches. Both the offensive and defensive lines rely on rhythm. They rely on familiarity. They depend on cohesiveness and fluency. When this is impacted by injuries or coaching changes, the situation can quickly deteriorate.

Dan Morgan spent big money to upgrade his offensive line in 2024. After a much-improved campaign from the group, he worked hard to retain every single player. When Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett went out through injury, contingency plans were ready to go.

Carolina Panthers have some tough conversations ahead about OL dynamic

Those who came in knew the scheme. They knew their assignments, and in Cade Mays' case, he had momentum on his side.

Mays filled in for Corbett when he got injured last season. He came in from the New York Giants practice squad and did more than enough for another deal. He didn't beat out the veteran for the starting gig this summer, but it didn't take long for opportunity to knock once again.

Corbett's disastrous run of luck on the injury front continued, and Mays was thrust into the spotlight yet again. The improvements were immediate. It convinced fans that this was the way forward, even after the former second-round pick out of Nevada received the all-clear to resume football activities.

That moment has arrived. The Panthers officially activated Corbett's 21-day return window earlier this week. It's unlikely he'll want to sit on the sidelines, and head coach Dave Canales acknowledged that some tough conversations are already underway.

Here’s what Canales had to say about the starting center role. He did not confirm either way, but folks can make their own determinations about what he said. https://t.co/wknHrXLSCj pic.twitter.com/5UhZAEq1AJ — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) October 15, 2025

Fans can draw their own conclusions from Canales' comments. However, this is far from a foregone conclusion for either Corbett or Mays.

It's a tricky spot. Corbett lost his position due to injury, but Mays has been the better performer by a considerable margin. He is also younger, representing a long-term option capable of becoming an anchor for years to come. That's not the case with his teammate.

Of course, there is a way for both Corbett and Mays to be on the field.

The Panthers could keep Mays at the center spot and switch Corbett back to the right guard position, where he's spent most of his career. This would come at the expense of Brady Christensen, who'd no doubt feel aggrieved after standing out considerably when called upon.

This is a fascinating dynamic for fans to monitor. But Canales would be wise not to shake things up too much and risk upsetting the outstanding recent consistency.