Derrick Brown and 4 Panthers with soaring stock after 2025 offseason moves

The Carolina Panthers were active as expected this offseason. Dave Canales oversaw some encouraging progress from his squad over the second half of 2024. However, this was nowhere near the finished product just yet.

Dan Morgan had a significant amount of hard work ahead. The general manager needed to be aggressive and focus primarily on fixing the defense. He's avoided dipping his toe into the trade market and has nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to strengthen further.

This is all part of the front-office leader's long-term plan to win back respect around the league and turn the Panthers into a contender once again. There are more stable foundations to build upon, but keeping his foot on the gas is crucial.

The Panthers have already wasted the first two years of Bryce Young's rookie contract. The time to make big progress and potentially enter the NFC South title picture has arrived. The new signings will help, but those still around from last season must also raise their respective performance levels to achieve this objective.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers players with soaring stock after the team's 2025 offseason moves so far. We'll begin with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

Carolina Panthers players with soaring stock after 2025 offseason additions

Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL

Any hope the Carolina Panthers had of being remotely competitive on their defensive front in 2024 ended after just one game. Ejiro Evero got dealt the cruelest blow imaginable when prolific interior force Derrick Brown suffered a season-ending knee injury — something his unit couldn't recover from effectively.

Brown was a dominant figure in 2023 and arguably the team's most talented performer. He broke the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior defensive linemen and got a lucrative contract extension as a result of his outstanding efforts. Getting hurt damaged his momentum, but getting him back will be like a new signing.

The former first-round pick out of Auburn also has a much-improved supporting cast. Carolina added a true nose tackle to the delight of almost everyone. Bobby Brown III will provide a solid anchor and space-clogging presence that should give his namesake more reasons to operate.

Tershawn Wharton is another intriguing arrival after the Panthers missed out on Milton Williams. With A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, and 2024 sixth-round pick Jaden Crumedy still around, Carolina's depth shouldn't be an issue if another body arrives from the college ranks.

Brown will be the focal point from the moment he gets back onto the field. Hopefully, the upgrades to the defensive front live up to their end of the bargain.