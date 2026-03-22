Devin Lloyd is already changing something the Panthers have lacked for years

The Carolina Panthers made a statement by signing second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million deal. And the way he talks about the game shows just how impactful this move could be.

"I really try to treat practice like the game as much as I can, and obviously there's a time and a place to be physical, I guess you could say…but you can always play fast, you can always play with great technique, you always play, just flying around the field really at 100 miles an hour."

That mentality? That’s the direction Carolina is heading. There’s a reason Lloyd immediately stood out to teammates like veteran center Luke Fortner, who didn’t hesitate to send a warning to the rest of the locker room.

"Devin doesn't stop," Fortner said. "Devin has a motor. He's hard to—sometimes you got to tell him to slow down a little bit, take his time.

Devin Lloyd is already bringing a different tone to Carolina Panthers' defense

The relentless approach isn’t something coaches can manufacture. It’s wired into who a player is. And for a Panthers team that has been searching for consistency and edge on defense, that matters just as much as production.

Because Lloyd brings both.

This isn’t a case of Carolina betting on potential, either. Lloyd is coming off one of the most complete linebacker seasons in the league.

The 2022 first-round pick recorded five interceptions in 2025 — tied for second in the NFL — including a 99-yard pick-six off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also graded in the 90th percentile or better in run defense, pass rush, and coverage. That’s exactly why he fits what the Panthers are building under general manager Dan Morgan, a former linebacker himself who understands what elite play at the position looks like.

“That’s a huge plus,” Lloyd said of Morgan. “He knows what it takes to play my position at a high level… I think that’s why we connected.”

"You got a number of players, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, obviously two most notable, but Tre'von Moehrig, I mean, there's guys all over the defense that make plays," said Lloyd. "And I just want to come in and be a part of that playmaking unit and help elevate it the most I can."

For years, the Panthers’ identity was tied to dominant linebacker play. From Luke Kuechly to Thomas Davis, the standard was clear: intelligence, effort, and boundless energy. That standard faded in recent years. Now, it’s being rebuilt. Intentionally.

This is about culture. About raising the standard of how the Panthers practice, prepare, and play. And most importantly, it’s about building a defense that reflects the mindset of the people leading it.