Diontae Johnson slammed by ex-sports agent for cataclysmic contract year botch

Not many players did more to harm themselves than Diontae Johnson during the 2024 season. Now, the chickens are coming home to roost.

Things looked promising for Johnson this time last year. He was cast aside by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Carolina Panthers provided an opportunity for the wide receiver to firmly establish himself as a legitimate No. 1 option again.

As we all know, this didn't come to fruition. Johnson voiced his displeasure when things started poorly for the Panthers almost immediately. He became the distraction Mike Tomlin tolerated for a long time in Pittsburgh. Dan Morgan wasn't as lenient, shipping him to the Baltimore Ravens before the trade deadline.

Johnson wasn't in Baltimore for long after refusing to come into a game. He hit waivers and was scooped off the wire by the Houston Texans. His time with the AFC South outfit was also short-lived, ending a disastrous campaign that saw him throw away millions.

Former sports agent slams Diontae Johnson's unprofessional contract year

Former sports agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports slammed Johnson's attitude during his cataclysmic contract year botch. He believed the former third-round pick out of Toledo blew the chance of a lucrative long-term deal through nothing more than unprofessionalism. Something that leaves the Pro Bowler facing the prospect of a one-year, prove-it contract with no guarantees attached.

"[Diontae] Johnson, who voiced his frustration with being on an uncompetitive one-win Panthers team, was dealt along with a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Ravens for a 2025 fifth-round pick eight games into the season. He was Carolina's leading pass catcher at the time with 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in the seven games he played with the Panthers. Had Johnson handled the season in a more professional manner, he may have been in line for a deal in the same neighborhood as his expiring two-year, $36.71 million contract extension, averaging $18.355 million per year. Instead, Johnson's baggage makes him a buyer-beware proposition in free agency where he is likely looking at a one-year "prove-it" deal in the best situation he can find." Joel Corry

This isn't exactly breaking news. And Johnson's only got himself to blame.

His disastrous season at the worst possible time was avoidable. Had the pass-catcher just let things play out in Carolina and been a good teammate, things would have been different.

Instead, Johnson reverted to type. The wideout thinks he's an alpha. Tomlin let things slide while he was still performing well. When the production dipped, the Steelers cut ties ruthlessly.

Morgan did the same. As did the Ravens and the Texans. That won't go unnoticed by other teams when they examine Johnson's credentials on and off the field in greater detail when free agency hits.

Perhaps a situation could emerge where Johnson catches on somewhere. He should be highly motivated to silence his doubters. It's convincing teams he's worthy of another shot that represents the tricky part.

Nobody should feel any sympathy whatsoever for Johnson. And it wouldn't be the biggest shock to see the NFL collectively turn its back on the player entirely.

Johnson must be full of regret looking back on his actions. But this should be an example to others of how not to conduct themselves when there is a substantial amount of money at stake.

