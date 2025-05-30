It’s do or die for Dave Canales and Bryce Young in Panthers' 2025 gamble

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers finally got to see the real Bryce Young over the second half of 2024. The quarterback displayed improved confidence and impressive resolve to fight back in the face of adversity. Now, it's about kicking on and proving this turnaround is the start of something special long-term.

That challenge will come down to his blossoming relationship with head coach Dave Canales. Things looked shaky between the two once upon a time. Sending Young to the bench just two games into his tenure was a controversial call. As it turned out, this was the turning point that saved his career.

Canales never lost faith in Young. He made things hard, which brought a positive response. Nothing worth having comes easy, so adding some precariousness to his situation provided the springboard needed to flourish.

That was positive, but what comes next is even more important.

Carolina Panthers progress depends on growing Dave Canales-Bryce Young relationship

The Panthers built around Young this offseason, which is a testament to the growth made in a short space of time. Matt Verderame from Sports Illustrated placed the credit at Canales' feet, especially when the analyst delved a little deeper into the Heisman Trophy winner's statistical output.

"[Bryce] Young wasn’t great in 2024, throwing for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 starts. However, a closer look is more revealing. Over his last seven games, Young passed for 1,583 yards and 11 scores with three interceptions. That’s a 17-game pace of 3,843 yards and 27 touchdown passes. That works. The biggest reason for this improvement? [Dave] Canales, who turned Baker Mayfield’s career around and might do the same for Young." Matt Verderame

This is a pivotal campaign for Young, the third of his professional career. The former Alabama star becomes extension-eligible after this season. While a new contract way ahead of time seems unrealistic right now, that could change with another leap forward into franchise-caliber territory next time around.

There's a different aura around Young these days. The players see it. The fans are noticing. Canales knows it too, and he's placing his faith in the signal-caller to deliver after getting some much-needed schematic stability to call upon.

Canales developed a tremendous reputation for galvanizing the careers of struggling quarterbacks. His work alongside Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield saw him move up the coaching ranks quickly. There's a long way to go and more hard work ahead with Young, but he's also heading on the right path when all hope seemed lost.

And if everything connects in the coming months, there's just no telling what the Panthers might be able to accomplish.

