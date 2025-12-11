Early odds and prediction for Panthers' redemption mission at the Saints

Revenge will be on the Carolina Panthers' mind when they travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. They were caught cold by their NFC South adversary earlier this season, with poor preparation and complacency leading to a demoralizing loss at Bank of America Stadium.

It was a harsh lesson that everyone in the building took on board. Getting too ahead of themselves was not an option. And righting a wrong will keep the pressure on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for NFC South supremacy.

The Saints won't be doing the Panthers any favors. They'll be aiming for a season sweep, and they've quietly built momentum over the second half of 2025. Ruining a rival's chances of getting into the postseason only adds to New Orleans' incentive this weekend.

Let battle commence. And for Carolina, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Carolina Panthers at Saints game details

Date: Sunday, December 14

Time: 4.25 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at Saints early odds for Week 15

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 2.5-point favorites over the Saints in Week 15.

Carolina -2.5 points: -122 (bet $122 to win $100)

New Orleans +2.5 points: +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to place an early wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of -154 currently (bet $154 to win $100). The Saints are narrow underdogs on home turf despite an impressive recent turnaround at +130 (bet $100 to win $130).

FanDuel Sportsbook isn't expecting the most entertaining contest, setting the over/under at 40.5 points at the Caesars Superdome.

Over 40.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 40.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers at Saints prediction for Week 15

It doesn't matter what the Buccaneers do on Thursday Night Football. Nothing changes for the Panthers. They need to handle their own business, keep the main thing the main thing, and take things one step at a time in pursuit of a common goal.

The Saints are not going to be an easy out. Tyler Shough is settling into the starting quarterback role well, and their defense can be difficult when early momentum is generated. Couple this with all the pressure being on Carolina, and it's not hard to see where the problems could arise.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win

New Orleans caught the Panthers off guard in the first meeting earlier this season. That won't be happening again, and if they can build on their victory over the Los Angeles Rams, they can begin their post-bye week fortunes on a high note.