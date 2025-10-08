Early odds and prediction for the Panthers' collision with the Cowboys

Just when the Carolina Panthers looked down and out, they dug deep to save their season. That was a massive relief for everyone associated with the franchise, but another test on home turf could dent this momentum if they're not ready.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming to town for what is typically a glorified home game for the NFC East club. That's one of several problems the Panthers must counteract effectively in Week 6. Still, they are brimming with confidence after coming back from the brink to beat the Miami Dolphins.

This is a more difficult proposition. However, some flaws within the Cowboys could be exploited if head coach Dave Canales and his staff devise the correct game plan.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys game details

Date: Sunday, October 12

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys early odds for Week 6

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs at home to the Cowboys in Week 5.

Carolina +3.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)

Dallas -3.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to bet on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +148 currently (bet $100 to win $148). The Cowboys are favored to pick up a third victory of the campaign and boost their chances of playoff football at -176 (bet $176 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a shootout between the two clubs, setting the over/under at 49.5 points for the contest.

Over 49.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Under 49.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys prediction for Week 6

This is a tough one to call. And it's no surprise that sportbooks are anticipating a plethora of points at Bank of America Stadium this weekend.

The Cowboys have outlined their blueprint for achieving success this season. They have a potent offense capable of scoring quickly. But on the defensive side of things, it's far less stable.

Trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers was done to improve against the run, according to owner/general manager Jerry Jones. That hasn't proven accurate so far, and their blowout win over the lowly New York Jets didn't really turn the tide one way or another.

Getting off to a fast start is crucial. Leaning on the run game, regardless of whether Chuba Hubbard plays or not, is vital. Rico Dowdle has already laid down the gauntlet to his old employers, and they responded accordingly. That brings an extra level of spice to the game, but whether the Panthers can contain Dallas' offense is another matter.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss

That'll be the deciding factor. Bryce Young cannot turn the football over, especially early. The quarterback got away with it last time out, but that won't be the case in this one.