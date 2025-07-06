Early Panthers 2026 mock draft makes one thing clear (they’re done falling short)

The Carolina Panthers traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for two promising pass-rushers that those in power believe can become long-term pieces of the puzzle. That didn't stop one analyst from proclaiming that Dan Morgan might not be done adding explosiveness to the room.

Carolina is teetering on the edge. There is legitimate hope among the fan base that the tide is slowly starting to turn, but it remains a precarious situation until further notice.

Whether the Panthers emerge as one of the league's surprise packages is largely dependent on defensive improvements. This was a historically bad group last time around. The roster enhancements throughout Morgan's second recruitment period should help, but there's just no telling for sure.

Carolina Panthers take two Clemson prospects in Pro Football Network's latest three-round mock draft

Generating pressure is essential. The Panthers were devoid of genuine dynamism in their edge-rushing room last season after trading Pro Bowl-caliber performer Brian Burns to the New York Giants. Ian Cummings from Pro Football Network thought selecting T.J. Parker out of Clemson in the first round of his recent mock draft would go a long way to filling the void.

"Clemson’s defensive line features T.J. Parker, another standout expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the Carolina Panthers trading Brian Burns to the Giants in 2024, Parker could be the team’s next cornerstone pass rusher. Parker isn’t a finesse-style rusher and doesn’t have the elite bend that most top EDGE prospects do. However, he’s physically a monster, and his speed-to-power combination is the best in the country. Parker was elite at Clemson last season, racking up 11 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. With another year of that production, he should solidify himself as a top-10 pick." Ian Cummings

The Panthers have never selected a player from Clemson, for some unknown reason. Cummings also had Carolina taking another Tigers' prospect in the second round, with offensive tackle Blake Miller coming into the fold as a potential long-term replacement for Taylor Moton.

Cummings rounded off Carolina's selections with Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart in the third round. There is a long way to go before the 2026 draft, but this would be a pretty decent haul as things stand currently.

Just what the Panthers will need next spring is anyone's guess. And if head coach Dave Canales' squad progresses as many anticipate, they won't be in a position to get Parker in the top 10.

Time will tell on that one.

