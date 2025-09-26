Ejiro Evero says what fans long suspected about Panthers' undisputed alpha

The Carolina Panthers are getting much better returns from their defense over the last fortnight of regular-season action. It's not entirely perfect just yet, but a shutout triumph over the Atlanta Falcons boosted morale considerably.

It also took some heat off defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Panthers were confident that improved personnel could bring their 3-4 base scheme to life. The coach has also shown a willingness to adjust accordingly, which was especially evident in Tre'von Moehrig's usage during his best performance since joining the club in Week 3.

But there is one big positive above all. That, of course, is the return to full health of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

Ejiro Evero lauds Derrick Brown's alpha qualities spearheading Carolina Panthers' resurgence

The No. 7 overall pick in 2020 completely changes the mindset. Brown is among the league's most prolific performers on the defensive front, throwing interior linemen around like rag dolls and collapsing the pocket with dominant frequency. But for Evero, it's the player's ability to lead and inspire others that is arguably even more impressive.

"Really, since I've been here, you know, just going on my third year now, his leadership ability has just continued to grow and he's become more vocal. He's holding his teammates accountable, holding the coaches accountable, so I think Derrick is just at the forefront of everything that we want to accomplish, and he recognizes the things that we're doing well and the things that we need to improve at. He's not afraid to challenge those things, and so that's been really, really great to have a leadership quality from those leadership qualities from Derrick." Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com

This confirms what Panthers fans have long suspected. Brown is now the team's undisputed alpha. Bryce Young might be the quarterback, and others might be more flamboyant, but the tone on and off the field is set by the former Auburn standout.

Brown is a physical force that very few can counteract effectively. He's eager to make up for lost time after missing all but one game in 2024 with a serious knee injury. And, quite frankly, the ruthless enforcer is tired of the Panthers being perceived as a doormat.

The tide is slowly turning. Everyone saw it over the last six quarters of football. There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but this represents a solid foundation to build upon en route to regaining some long-awaited respect for Bank of America Stadium.

And if Brown has his way, that will happen sooner rather than later.

