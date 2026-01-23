ESPN analyst finally said what Panthers fans have been whispering for months

The Carolina Panthers have publicly stated that they are not going to give up on wide receiver Xavier Legette just yet. However, one NFL analyst doesn't believe it will be much longer before general manager Dan Morgan cuts the cord.

Legette surged up draft boards after a breakout campaign with South Carolina. The Panthers were enamored enough to move up one spot in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving them the luxury of a fifth-year option by taking the wideout at No. 32 overall. His bubbly persona and intriguing athletic attributes left fans hopeful, but it has not gone well so far.

Concentration issues and sloppy individual mistakes blighted Legette's first year in the league. These problems weren't rectified in Year 2, and head coach Dave Canales significantly reduced his involvement down the stretch and in their first playoff game since 2017. That told fans all they needed to know about how the coaching staff perceived the wideout's development.

ESPN analyst believes the Carolina Panthers could trade Xavier Legette if improvements don't arrive

Canales thinks Legette can salvage his career. Morgan outlined the need for more time. But Bill Barnwell of ESPN thought the pass-catcher could suffer a similar fate to Jonathan Mingo, another high-end draft pick who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2024 deadline.

"The Panthers still have a spot for [Xavier] Legette in the lineup when they play three-wide sets, but he has fallen behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker in terms of priorities and production for Carolina. And there's no reason why GM Dan Morgan would keep that spot open if the Panthers can find an upgrade this offseason. Carolina was willing to give up on Mingo, a top-40 pick, after only 24 games when the right trade offer emerged. I suspect it would be similar for Legette this offseason." Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Jalen Coker is now the clear No. 2 option behind Tetairoa McMillan. Legette is a gadget option at best, and sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. was trusted more in key moments at the business end of the campaign. All hope may not be lost just yet, but it's clear that the player needs substantial growth before the 2026 season gets underway.

There is also a chance Legette falls even lower down the pecking order. The Panthers are not going to sit on their hands this offseason. They need more at the wideout spot. And if the correct reinforcements are acquired by Carolina, that could make the once highly touted college prospect — albeit a one-season wonder with the Gamecocks — expendable.

The stakes have been raised exponentially for Legette. And it could legitimately go either way.