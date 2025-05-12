ESPN expert ignites breakout hype for Panthers rookie Nic Scourton

Dan Morgan is placing a lot of faith in his newly acquired edge rushers. The Carolina Panthers needed an injection of energy within their pass-rush after a woeful campaign last time around. There is hope that things can start to progress encouragingly after some hefty investments over the offseason.

Releasing veteran Jadeveon Clowney after just one season was a testament to the confidence around the incoming recruits. This was a sentiment echoed by Field Yates from ESPN, who believes second-round pick Nic Scourton can make an instant impression in Year 1 of his professional career.

Field Yates expects Nic Scourton to make instant impact for Carolina Panthers

The draft analyst highlighted Scourton's willingness to set the edge effectively on running plays as the big reason behind his optimism. Considering how porous Carolina was in this critical area last season, it's not hard to see why Morgan traded up for his services at No. 51 overall.

"I don't think any other edge rusher in this year's class takes his run stuffing/edge setting responsibilities as pridefully as [Nic] Scourton. He's a heavy-handed, powerful and intense player on every single down. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will trust Scourton in any situation given that dependability as a run defender and his pass-rush prowess. While his sack production dipped in 2024 (five), he led the Big Ten in sacks at Purdue in 2023 (10). Scourton arrives in Carolina with an advanced arsenal of rush tactics and can contribute right away -- especially since the team cut Jadeveon Clowney." Field Yates

Scourton's down year statistically last season with Texas A&M is a slight concern. However, the dynamic edge threat could only be scratching the surface of what he's capable of at 20 years old.

There is an opportunity for Scourton to generate significant involvement straight away. D.J. Wonnum and free-agent signing Patrick Jones II's experience and previous chemistry could see them start right out of the gate, but the first-year pro should be a core rotational piece at worst when Week 1 rolls around. If everything goes better than anticipated over the summer, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of getting a starting gig as a result.

With third-rounder Princely Umanmielen also harboring big ambitions, the Panthers could have four dependable edge rushers moving forward. That's a far cry from last season when Clowney was trying to hold down the fort single-handed before Wonnum returned from a long-term complication.

Scourton's athletic intangibles could be anything. It's the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect in many ways, but his steely determination and untapped potential made him a risk well worth taking.

What comes next is down to the player and those tasked with aiding his development.

