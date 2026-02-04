Forgotten Panthers draft bust gets last-chance-saloon lifeline nobody expected

The Carolina Panthers have drafted some terrible wide receivers in recent years. Their luck changed with Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall in 2025, while Jalen Coker was an undrafted free agent gem who is now firmly cemented as the team's No. 2 option.

As for the rest? It's a collection of wasted potential and plunging confidence. Dan Morgan has disposed of two high-end draft picks since assuming command of the front office, and neither has done well elsewhere.

Jonathan Mingo was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2024 deadline, and he's facing a fight to remain on the roster this summer. Things were even worse for Terrace Marshall Jr., who's bounced around at various stops without doing enough to firmly impose himself.

Former Carolina Panthers wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. given a last-chance-saloon lifeline with the Dolphins

But a changing of the guard at one club has provided Marshall with a shocking route to redemption when all hope seemed lost.

According to his representation, Elite Loyalty Sports, Marshall has signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins and will look to make their 53-man roster throughout preparations for the 2026 campaign. Nothing is guaranteed, but new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik must see something in the wideout that is worth trying to salvage.

Marshall always flashed during the summer activities. But when it came to the regular-season crunch, he was almost always found wanting. The Panthers finally gave up by releasing him during finals cuts in 2024. He's spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles since then, bouncing on and off the practice squad as an emergency player way down the pecking order.

This looks like the last-chance saloon for Marshall. It's somewhat surprising to see him get signed so quickly, but it's a clear sign of confidence in the player from Miami's perspective. But considering the Dolphins' questionable quarterback situation, it doesn't exactly bode well for his chances.

The Panthers thought they'd got one over on a division rival by taking Marshall one spot ahead of the New Orleans Saints at No. 59 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. It's been a career that promised much but has delivered very little so far. And yet, there are still teams out there with enough intrigue to give him a shot.

At some point, the league will look away from Marshall entirely. And if he cannot thrive under the expert guidance of Slowik, that could be the final tipping point for the college football national championship winner out of LSU.