A.J. Brown says what all Panthers fans painfully knew about Terrace Marshall Jr.

Nobody needs to tell Carolina Panthers fans how one of their recent draft busts often shines at this stage of the offseason. He's not their problem anymore, but it seems like the same trend is continuing elsewhere.

The Panthers were expecting big things from Terrace Marshall Jr. They took the second-round pick at No. 59 overall in 2021 after getting word that the New Orleans Saints were planning to keep him in Louisiana with the next selection. Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule were pretty pleased with themselves, but it came to almost nothing.

Marshall always starred throughout the summer. He'd raise optimism just enough for fans to wonder if a true breakout campaign would arrive. But unfortunately for the LSU product, he never brought this through to a competitive setting.

Dan Morgan had seen enough, releasing Marshall last season. The wideout ended up on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024 and wasn't brought back after a minimal contribution. Now, he's entering the last chance saloon with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is impressing at Eagles camp

Marshall is leaving a good impression. Fellow receiver A.J. Brown was suitably impressed, claiming his new teammate is going to make things extremely uncomfortable for others also vying for roster spots at training camp.

"He’s coming along quite well, honestly. Even in the spring, he was making a lot of catches. I know you guys didn’t see it, but he’s going to make the room very uncomfortable, and that’s a great thing." A.J. Brown via USA Today

This sounds painfully familiar for Panthers fans. Marshall always did just enough to keep hope alive in Carolina. But when opportunities came his way during the regular season, he rarely took advantage of them.

Making the Eagles roster should be considered an achievement for Marshall. They have Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson as their starting trio. Earning the fourth spot seems attainable, but whether he can turn the tide when the real action commences is debatable.

Perhaps the fact that Marshall is running out of chances is spurring him onto greater urgency. Getting praise for someone as accomplished as Brown is a massive confidence boost, but general manager Howie Roseman will see through the façade if the pass-catcher cannot make his reps count in the preseason.

The Panthers were right to cut their losses. They have a solid receiver core heading into the season, despite the glaring whiffs on Marshall and Jonathan Mingo under the previous regime. What happens elsewhere is not their concern.

