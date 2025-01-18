Former Panthers star throws support behind Ejiro Evero's contentious retention

The Carolina Panthers are giving defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero another shot in 2025. Those in power believe that once the playing personnel improves, his 3-4 base system can start bearing fruit.

This was a continuous issue among the fanbase. Some thought a fresh approach could help given Evero's lack of defensive adjustments. Others were looking for a return to a 4-3 system — one that's brought great success to the Panthers throughout franchise history. But head coach Dave Canales has conviction in the coordinator's methods, something he stated on countless occasions throughout a historically bad campaign for the group.

Evero won't get another shot in 2026 if the same problems emerge. The Panthers gave up the most points in a single season in NFL history. Their sack numbers were among the league's worst. Their woeful run defense was comfortably rock bottom, incapable of stopping anybody without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown.

The Panthers are giving Evero a pass. This is thanks in no small part to the constant injuries across all three levels. It got so bad that players were being signed to the practice squad or even the 53-man roster and thrown into the limelight with almost no time to prepare.

Jake Delhomme believes Carolina Panthers made a smart decision to retain Ejiro Evero

This was a topic discussed by former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme during an appearance on the Kyle Bailey Club on WFNZ. He supported Carolina's decision to keep Evero around given the mitigating circumstances attached to the team's defensive demise. However, he conceded that significant reinforcements are needed throughout the offseason to improve matters.

"We would sign linebackers and they’re starting that week. Like that’s very, very difficult. I think we need to add some pieces. I know what this team can do. I’ve seen it in 2023, where we played some pretty good defense. It was pretty difficult last year. Listen, I’m being honest; I would spend time studying our roster with the new players that we were going to have to call on defense that week. That’s not normal. I knew who our players were, but who’s up this week? What number is he? Where did we get him? How long ago did we get him? Oh, he’s starting at linebacker. That’s almost what it was. That’s a tough task." Jake Delhomme

Fortifying the defense through upgraded starters and bolstered depth should be general manager Dan Morgan's biggest priority this offseason. This group is nowhere near up to the required standard even with Brown back in the fold. It needs to get the correct investments after the front-office figure focused primarily on offense during his first recruitment period at the helm.

After that, it's down to Evero. He's still highly respected around the league and has proven capabilities as a defensive strategist. Carolina's awful run in 2024 meant no head coaching interview requests emerged, but all hope is not lost regarding his chances of getting a top one day.

Fans will be watching developments closely. Some of Evero's assistants were not saved from the axe, which puts the coordinator firmly on the hot seat entering next season. He needs to restore order and get this unit to perform more functionally.

Otherwise, the Panthers will find someone who can.

