Former first-round free agent could be Nic Scourton's perfect Panthers sidekick

Nic Scourton demonstrated immense potential during his rookie season. However, the Carolina Panthers are eager to get the second-round pick more help in the edge-rushing room this offseason.

General manager Dan Morgan made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the lack of pressure generated on opposing quarterbacks in 2025. Scourton was the only one who arguably performed above expectations. Things may have been different if Patrick Jones II hadn't suffered a back injury, but that wasn't to be.

Morgan is not in the business of being sentimental. He wants the Panthers to progress, and he knows precisely what's required to take the next step after winning the NFC South title. Based on his approach since taking charge of Carolina's front office, fans are expecting the former linebacker to be active in free agency.

And there is a perfect sidekick for Scourton who cannot be ignored.

Carolina Panthers should consider pairing Nic Scourton with Odafe Oweh in free agency

Odafe Oweh is set to hit the open market. That is all but guaranteed after the Los Angeles Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack to a one-year deal with $18 million guaranteed. The 2021 first-round pick instantly becomes one of the most intriguing free agents, regardless of position. And Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that people around the league see him as a good fit in Carolina.

Oweh has the physical profile and athletic intangibles that look tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts. He also looks ready to adopt an every-down role rather than being used in a rotation. The money he's going to get on his next deal demands it, and the Panthers have an opening opposite Scourton to unleash the Penn State product.

That would push Jones onto the rotation. Princely Umanmielen looks more like a pass-rushing specialist at this early stage of his NFL development, but no team can ever have enough productive pass-rushers. If Morgan believes there is a legitimate chance to land Oweh, he'll do everything in his power to seal the deal.

Interest in Oweh will be high. He's only just turned 27, so this is a long-term investment. There is also enough to suggest a strong scope for further growth as a defensive focal point. As such, he is unlikely to stay a free agent for long.

The Panthers will have a plan in place. They are also expected to go big-game hunting at the linebacker position. Some money will be freed up to achieve this objective, and Oweh should be a hot name under the microscope who could help this defense enormously.

Morgan thinks the Panthers are on the cusp of something special. Pairing Scourton with Oweh would bring them much closer.