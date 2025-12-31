Former Panthers fan favorite just got the career lifeline nobody expected

The Carolina Panthers' surge to within touching distance of their first playoff berth since 2017 wouldn't have happened without the forceful consistency of the rushing attack. Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard have led the charge, and fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne continues to flash promise in the kick return game as he waits for his chances in the backfield.

That's been immensely positive, but it came with collateral damage. Etienne's arrival meant the writing was on the wall for Raheem Blackshear. And after struggling to find a home after his departure, the dual-threat weapon received a late-season career lifeline that nobody expected.

The New York Jets signed Blackshear to their practice squad before their Week 18 divisional contest against the Buffalo Bills. There isn't much time to impress, but if he is called up to the active roster for the clash, a strong performance could secure him a reserve/futures contract once the campaign concludes.

Former Carolina Panthers RB Raheem Blackshear joins the Jets before Week 18

Blackshear was plucked off the Bills' practice squad by the Panthers in 2022. He became a decent option in the backfield as a pass-catcher without ever really establishing himself. He was far more productive as a kick returner, but Etienne's smooth transition over the summer meant he was released as part of the final cuts.

The former Virginia Tech standout spent time with the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers without catching on. Blackshear has been out of the NFL since October, so he was probably wondering if another chance would ever arrive. Now that it has, he must make the most of it.

The Jets are trying desperately to find some semblance of positivity from the campaign. Most fans and experts thought they would make improvements under new head coach Aaron Glenn, but it has fallen by the wayside.

Their gamble on quarterback Justin Fields backfired. Their defense has yet to secureone interception, which saw ex-Carolina coach Steve Wilks fired. The front office's decision to trade cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams before the 2025 deadline waved the white flag in no uncertain terms.

They are craving a sense of urgency when most in the building are just trying to get through one more game. Blackshear may not be the most talented, but he's never lacked this trait. He's had to fight for everything as an undrafted free agent, defying the odds to stick around in Carolina for three years before they ultimately went in a different direction.

Blackshear is probably entering the last-chance saloon in the coming days. Panthers fans will no doubt wish one of their old favorites well.