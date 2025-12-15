Once beloved Panthers coach facing career collapse after unavoidable firing

Steve Wilks was and still is beloved by everyone connected to the Carolina Panthers. His ability to galvanize the franchise after Matt Rhule was fired remains a fond memory of a disastrous era. It wasn't enough to secure the head coaching job permanently, as those in power opted for Dave Canales instead to spearhead their exciting new era.

He felt aggrieved, and perhaps rightfully so. The Panthers are making good progress under Canales, but the esteem in which Wilks is held around the league meant another opportunity was forthcoming quickly. However, after being fired as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, the same fate has befallen him in a different environment.

And this time, it might spell the end of his NFL coaching career.

Most experts thought that Aaron Glenn's hiring of Wilks with the New York Jets was a shrewd appointment. His experience and no-nonsense attitude fit perfectly with the head coach's mindset. The duo was expected to lead a cultural reset across the AFC East club, but things haven't gone according to plan.

Former Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks fired by the Jets after woeful outing

The Jets have massively underachieved. Their decision to sign quarterback Justin Fields failed spectacularly. They waved the white flag by trading defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Giving up 48 points to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15 was the final straw.

Glenn fired Wilks, citing a lack of improvement. And even though it raised some eyebrows, he believes it's the best thing for the franchise's future.

"I just thought from last week to this week, the improvement wasn't there, and I thought it was time to make a change. I'm gonna make the decisions that are best for this organization at all times. It's my job to continue to evaluate everything that's going on. That's my job as the head coach, and I thought this was the time for me to make that decision." Aaron Glenn

"I thought it was time to make a change. I'm going to make the decision that's best for this organization at all times."



Coach Glenn explains his reasoning for relieving DC Steve Wilks of his duties. pic.twitter.com/knaGUw1jP7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 15, 2025

Scapegoats are always required for under-pressure head coaches, even first-year ones. Wilks carried the can, for good or bad. It's a sad end to what will probably be his last chance as a coordinator, but most Jets fans believe it was the correct call.

Just what the point was in making this move with three games remaining is anyone's guess. Still, it seemed inevitable for a while. Most thought it would happen after the campaign, but the eventual outcome wasn't really up for debate.

Wilks will take it on the chin, like he's done with every setback throughout his rollercoaster ride in the coaching ranks. He's experienced enough to have realized what might be coming after such a woeful defensive performance versus the resurgent Jaguars. And there was probably little surprise when Glenn made the call.

There are mitigating circumstances attached. But at the end of the day, the Jets haven't been good enough, and someone has to fall on the sword.