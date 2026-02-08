Former Panthers fan favorite is watching his career catch fire again

The Carolina Panthers have had several high-quality performers leave the franchise in recent years. Pro Bowlers, All-Pros, and younger players with high upside were all cast aside for one reason or another, only to thrive elsewhere and further fuel fans' frustration.

And for one former Panthers fan favorite, he continues to defy the odds.

When the Panthers picked up cornerback Rasul Douglas in free agency, he quickly endeared himself to the team's passionate support. His accomplished coverage capabilities and relentless work ethic made him a valuable piece of the puzzle in 2020. Most fans thought he would get another deal as a result of his efforts, but those in power at the time had a different thought process.

Douglas went on to thrive with the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills in the years after his departure from Carolina. He left it late in the 2025 offseason before signing for the Miami Dolphins, but it didn't take long for the defensive back to emerge as a core player.

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas gains high plaudits for 2025 efforts

The Dolphins may have struggled once again, but Douglas quickly became a genuine bright spot. Something that led Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus to declare him as Miami's best offseason acquisition in an otherwise underwhelming campaign.

"Although [Rasul] Douglas didn’t join the Dolphins until late August, he proved to be their best defensive player. The ex-Bill ranked 14th among qualified corners with a 73.6 PFF coverage grade, and he slotted in the 80th percentile in perimeter coverage grade. The 30-year-old likely won’t fly as much under the radar this go-round in free agency." Bradley Locker

Douglas is the wrong side of 30 now, but he's still performing at a high level. The Dolphins are entering a new era with Jeff Hafley as their head coach, which has almost everyone on edge. However, the new arrival knows defense, and he'll also know how beneficial having experience in the secondary will be to smooth his transition.

According to Spotrac, Douglas could get another one-year deal at $4 million, which is a lot higher than the $1.5 million he earned in 2025. Based on his performance, he's more than worthy of the pay rise. And if the Dolphins don't want to, there would be a much more robust market for the corner if he had to test the open market again.

One couldn't completely dismissa reunion in Carolina in this scenario, either. The Panthers are looking for another dependable corner to go alongside their stud tandem of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. Going down the draft route would be cheaper, but general manager Dan Morgan may also look for experience with his team ready to win right now.

Time will tell on that, but Douglas can be immensely proud of his efforts during the 2025 campaign.