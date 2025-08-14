Former Panthers trade bust fuels optimism surge with joint practice dominance

Last season was a brutal reality check for Diontae Johnson. But all hope might not be lost just yet for the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver.

The Panthers thought Johnson could provide quarterback Bryce Young with a legitimate No. 1 option in the passing game, striking a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to secure his services. Things started well, but the transaction unraveled quickly, and general manager Dan Morgan shipped him to the Baltimore Ravens for almost nothing before the deadline.

Johnson didn't last long with either the Ravens or the Houston Texans. He completely botched his contract year, blowing millions on a lucrative extension. Instead, he was forced to accept the bare minimum to join the Cleveland Browns and keep his NFL dream alive.

Diontae Johnson is thriving with the Browns after Carolina Panthers trade flopped

The significance of the last 12 months isn't lost on Johnson. It was a humbling experience for the player, who went from a Pro Bowl-caliber performer to the proverbial scrap heap in the blink of an eye. But in some ways, it's helped him appreciate things more, taking nothing for granted in his quest for redemption.

And the early signs are encouraging.

The former third-round pick out of Toledo adjusted to the Browns' offense quickly. Johnson is building back confidence and is trying to be a better teammate. He also managed to fuel an optimism surge after a dominant joint practice against the vaunted Philadelphia Eagles secondary.

Johnson was nothing short of sensational throughout the session, creating separation effortlessly and making his targets count. This didn't go unnoticed by Lance Reisland from Cleveland.com, who thought this was the latest in a series of outstanding performances from the pass-catcher this summer.

"He's been really good in practice. But going against those good Eagles corners, he was really good today." Lance Reisland

This is extremely encouraging from Johnson's standpoint. His career was in tatters before the Browns came calling. Nobody else would touch him, something the wideout freely acknowledged. He knows that if this opportunity doesn't go well, he won't get another.

Johnson has urgency. He's taken on some harsh lessons and is looking to establish himself from the bottom once again. And there's nothing like your career prospects hanging in the balance to bring a little bit more energy.

It seems like Johnson is becoming a roster lock in Cleveland. And after the self-inflicted wounds he caused to his career in 2024, this represents the first positive step in a very long time.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis