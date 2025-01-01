Former sports agent paints bleak future for failed ex-Carolina Panthers WR

Not much has gone right for the Carolina Panthers this season. However, they were right to get rid of one big problem from the organization before it was too late.

Diontae Johnson's campaign started so promisingly. He was the top dog in Carolina's receiver room and had ambitions of a long-term extension with the franchise. When the team started losing, it didn't take long for his true colors to shine.

Johnson forced his way out of Carolina. He didn't last much longer with the Baltimore Ravens, who placed him on waivers after disciplinary issues. Perhaps surprisingly, he was picked up by the Houston Texans as they searched for reliable weapons following a serious injury to Tank Dell.

The former third-round pick out of Toledo is eager to maximize this chance and put the team first. Johnson's on damage limitation mode with his reputation in tatters. One former agent believes this situation has already gone past the point of no return.

Former Carolina Panthers WR Diontae Johnson's reputation is in tatters

Joel Corry from CBS Sports painted a bleak future for Johnson after he botched his contract year. He believes the baggage accumulated by the Pro Bowl pass-catcher makes him a risky proposition for any team to acquire when free agency rolls around.

"[Diontae] Johnson, who voiced his frustration with being on an uncompetitive one-win Panthers team, was dealt along with a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2025 fifth-round pick eight games into the season. Johnson had a shorter stint in Baltimore. He was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team after refusing to play in a Week 13 game against the Eagles. Johnson's baggage makes him a buyer-beware proposition in free agency where he is likely looking at a one-year "prove-it" deal in the best situation he can find." Joel Corry, CBS Sports

Johnson only has himself to blame. He had an important role in Carolina but couldn't accept the team's predicament. His attitude after joining a legitimate playoff contender was nothing short of disgraceful. This sort of thing doesn't go unnoticed by front offices around the NFL.

The Panthers were right to see what Johnson could potentially bring given the compensation attached. At the same time, there was a reason why a respected coach such as Mike Tomlin let him leave for pennies on the dollar.

Finding wide receivers capable of producing the goods is one of Dan Morgan's biggest priorities this offseason, especially if they're intent on giving Bryce Young another starting chance in 2025. Seeking individuals who fit into the growing culture and come with strong references will be a good place to start. They can ill-afford more character concerns hindering their locker room cohesion.

As for Johnson? He'll look to help the Texans make some noise in the postseason. Time is of the essence, but this represents the last chance saloon in no uncertain terms.

Any more issues could see the NFL turn their back on Johnson entirely next spring.

