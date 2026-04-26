Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2026 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers drafted Zakee Wheatley

Safety | Penn State Nittany Lions

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 151

Dan Morgan is not a general manager who lets things come to him. If he sees an opportunity to take the Carolina Panthers forward, he will not hesitate for a second to get what he desires.

This was no more evident than in the fifth round. When Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley was sliding beyond the Panthers' projections, calls were made. Morgan surged up to No. 151 to secure his services, a move that showed conviction in what the defensive back can bring to the secondary.

Wheatley looks like the perfect partner for Tre'von Moehrig on the back end. The veteran is more of a box safety who does his best work closer to the line of scrimmage. The incoming rookie excels in coverage, displaying the intelligence and awareness to keep everything in front of him.

Draft Grade: A

It'll be more challenging in the pros, but Wheatley landed in the best possible place.

Carolina Panthers drafted Sam Hecht

Center | Kansas State Wildcats

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 144

After the Panthers let Cade Mays walk in favor of signing for the Detroit Lions, fans wanted Dan Morgan to find a long-term alternative at the center position. Luke Fortner joined in free agency and should be a solid stopgap, but expecting anything more is unrealistic.

Morgan bided his time, but when Sam Hecht slipped through the cracks and into Carolina's lap at No. 144 overall, it was a gift the former linebacker couldn't turn down.

Hecht was widely regarded as one of the top centers in this class. His pre-draft projections ranged from the low second round to early fourth, but very few had him dropping this far. This represents a high-value selection for the Panthers, and don't be surprised if the Kansas State product pushes Fortner for the starting role sooner rather than later.

Draft Grade: A+

After all, competition breeds success. And now, the Panthers have it at center.

Carolina Panthers drafted Will Lee III

Cornerback | Texas A&M Aggies

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 128

While the Panthers have an elite boundary cornerback tandem in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., that won't be enough to take the next step. And with the latter entering a contract year, Dan Morgan needed to make contingencies if he ended up departing the franchise next spring.

After a couple of shifts down the board to position Carolina better in the later rounds, the Panthers settled on Will Lee III to fortify their options at corner.

He's got the size and length that look tailor-made for Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts. While Lee wouldn't be classed as a burner by any stretch, there are countless flashes of playmaking ability during his time at Texas A&M.

Draft Grade: B+

Becoming more physical against the run would be wise. Filling out his frame and becoming more aware of zone coverage would also help. But considering where the Panthers got him, this could be a decent investment.