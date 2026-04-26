Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2026 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers drafted Chris Brazzell II

Wide Receiver | Tennessee Volunteers

Round No. 3 | Pick No. 71

Getting quarterback Bryce Young another capable weapon in the passing game was crucial. The Carolina Panthers have a productive tandem in Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, but there were too many concerns about the rest to stand pat.

Dan Morgan realized this, too. The Panthers addressed this need with a potential steal in Chris Brazzell II, who was projected by many experts to be a second-round pick but fell all the way to Carolina at No. 83.

Brazzell is a long, lean wide receiver with explosiveness. He's got the speed to stretch the field, and the large wingspan makes him a significant downfield threat. Despite the worries about Tennessee's offense, when he got the chance to run real routes at Purdue, the player looked accomplished.

Draft Grade: A

This offers something a little different from what the Panthers have right now. Simply put, Brazzell has the scope to open a different dynamic for Young with a smooth transition.

Carolina Panthers drafted Lee Hunter

Defensive Line | Texas A&M Aggies

Round No. 2 | Pick No. 49

The Panthers know how to get what they want. Dan Morgan has no trouble moving up or down the draft board if it can benefit the franchise. When the second round wasn't going their way, the front-office leader took decisive action.

And once again, the primary focus centered on trench warfare with Texas A&M nose tackle Lee Hunter.

Carolina needed another capable body on the interior of the defensive line. The Panthers had to release veteran A'Shawn Robinson for salary-cap purposes, which is all part of the business. They now have a younger, cheaper anchor for their front in Hunter, who is an immovable object against the run with the powerful base and violent hands needed to carve out a role for himself immediately.

Draft Grade: B+

While Hunter doesn't offer much in terms of pass-rushing, the Panthers don't need much of that anyway. If Hunter can absorb combination blocks and free up space for others, that'll be enough.

Carolina Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling

Offensive Tackle | Georgia Bulldogs

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 19

Dan Morgan had never drafted an offensive lineman since taking charge of the Panthers' front office. He decided that investing heavily in proven veterans was the best route forward, and he was right initially. But for the Panthers to have sustained success with a balanced roster, this was always going to change at some point.

That came with the first pick. The Panthers went against the grain, taking a chance on Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling's exceptionally high ceiling being reached with the No. 19 pick.

Freeling is not the finished article by any stretch, but that's what makes him an exciting prospect. He's a massive edge protector with immense size and length. His testing at the NFL Scouting Combine was absolutely off the charts. Despite his relative lack of experience, the flashes displayed last season were encouraging.

Draft Grade: A-

Just how long it'll take for Freeling to fulfill his promise remains to be seen, but if he does, this will be a home run.