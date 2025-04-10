Grading the latest five Carolina Panthers moves including Colin Granger signing

Dan Morgan's offseason didn't stop after the frantic free agency period eventually diminished. The Carolina Panthers immediately turned their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft while also keeping an eye on any potential opportunities that could arise beforehand.

Morgan had one big goal in mind this offseason. The general manager wanted to enhance the defense. He spent lavish sums to make this happen, which is going to help Ejiro Evero's chances of galvanizing this historically bad unit considerably. It also means that the coordinator has no more excuses with his job on the line next time around.

The Panthers' roster looks more balanced right now. Standing pat at the offensive skill positions around quarterback Bryce Young is a risk, but one Morgan felt was necessary at this stage of his rebuild. Besides, there's always the draft to find cheaper difference-makers with some long-term promise attached.

Not everyone is going to come along for the ride. The Panthers have let some previously established figures walk in favor of new opportunities. That's never easy, but it's all part of the business.

Developments are ongoing with more on the way. With this in mind, we graded Carolina's latest five off-season moves with the draft just a few short weeks away.

Grading the Carolina Panthers' latest five moves of the 2025 offseason

Carolina Panthers let Ian Thomas walk

Some sections of the fanbase were apoplectic when the Carolina Panthers gave tight end Ian Thomas another contract after his rookie deal expired. Those in power at the time weren't willing to give up on his athletic upside. Unsurprisingly, it blew up in their face.

Thomas's same lackluster influence in the passing game continued. He flashed moments as a blocker, but it was evident from a long way out that the former fourth-round pick would never match the financial outlay.

His fate was a foregone conclusion even before the 2024 campaign. Thomas suffered more injury problems and fell further behind in the pecking order thanks to the presence of Ja'Tavion Sanders. He was a popular figure in the locker room, but Dan Morgan is running the football operation with no sentiment attached.

The Panthers didn't bring Thomas back. He found alternative employment, penning a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in pursuit of galvanizing his career.

Move grade: A+

There weren't many tears shed among fans when Thomas' departure became rubber-stamped for sure. After all, he'll be remembered as the man chosen to be Greg Olsen's successor who couldn't lace the Pro Bowler's cleats.