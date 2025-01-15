How much Ikem Ekwonu's fifth-year option will cost the Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu made some encouraging strides in 2024. The Carolina Panthers needed a big season from the left tackle after he failed to meet expectations as an NFL sophomore. They got the correct response at the best possible time.

Ekwonu conceded that he'd become too complacent after flashing significant promise as a rookie. He took his eye off the ball and paid a heavy price, becoming a liability in pass protection and floundering within blocking concepts unsuited to his skill set.

There was a newfound determination to Ekwonu's approach this time around. Having an experienced offensive line coach such as Joe Gilbert steering him in the right direction was pivotal. It refocused the former first-round pick and brought about better production with a more accomplished supporting cast.

This was exactly what the Panthers were hoping for. Ekwonu showed the right resolve and bounced back positively. It wasn't perfect, but this represents a solid foundation for the North Carolina State product to build in the coming years.

Carolina Panthers plan to keep Ikem Ekwonu around long term

General manager Dan Morgan has a decision to make before that. The Panthers must decide whether or not to pick up Ekwonu's fifth-year option. Nothing has been confirmed as yet, but the front-office leader hinted that Carolina is looking to keep the edge protector around long term.

"I see Ickey as a piece that we want around here for a long time." Dan Morgan via Panthers.com

The Panthers saw enough in Ekwonu to make him the first offensive tackle off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. It's been a rollercoaster ride, but the player's determination in the face of adversity should be rewarded.

This is not going to be cheap. According to recent projections from Over the Cap, Ekwonu's fifth-year option will cost the Panthers around $18.42 million, which is based on the lineman's playing time throughout his stint in the league so far.

That's a drop in the ocean compared to what some of the NFL's premier blindside enforcers get. At the same time, Ekwonu is not on that level just yet.

He might be one day. But not now.

It would be shocking if the Panthers didn't trigger Ekwonu's option. They've finally got a functional offensive line capable of giving quarterback Bryce Young the time needed to do damage. Keeping continuity and allowing this unit to develop together is the only viable option for Morgan.

If Ekwonu makes additional progress next season, a situation could emerge where the Panthers reward him ahead of time. Morgan did this with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown. He'll probably do the same with shutdown cornerback Jaycee Horn this offseason. If the left tackle shows enough, a longer-term commitment won't be too far behind.

Ekwonu's status was precarious before the campaign. It's taken a significant amount of effort and dedication to tip the scales in his favor.

That sort of thing tends to get rewarded.

