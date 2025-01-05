How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons NFL Week 18 game on the radio

After a long, arduous season, the Carolina Panthers bring down the curtain on their 2024 engagements in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons. It's not a meaningless game, especially for the opposition, so playing the role of spoiler once again is crucial.

This is something the Panthers managed just a few short weeks ago. They eliminated the Arizona Cardinals from playoff contention with an impressive victory in Week 16 — their last game at Bank of America Stadium in 2024. Head coach Dave Canales didn't get the same execution from his squad last time out en route to a convincing loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was incredibly frustrating.

That's been the story of the season for Carolina. Just when fans think they are starting to build momentum, their performances revert to type. Canales is looking for a big response from his players to ensure they go into another critical offseason on a high.

Can the under-strength Panthers produce one last rousing effort en route to a fifth victory of the campaign? Or will the Falcons and rookie first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr. have too much for Canales' outfit to overcome?

Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons game details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV channel: CBS

The Panthers haven't enjoyed the best fortunes versus the Falcons since their inception 30 years ago. It's improved slightly in recent years, but Carolina has a lot of catching up to do.

Atlanta currently holds a 37-22 advantage over its NFC South rivals in the record books. The Panthers have won two of their last three meetings but were soundly beaten by the Falcons during their encounter earlier this season at Bank of America Stadium.

How to listen to Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons on the radio

Anyone unable (or unwilling) to watch the Panthers' regular-season finale at the Falcons can keep up to date with developments on the radio.

The Carolina Panthers Radio Network provides comprehensive coverage throughout the day. This begins with a pre-game show around two hours before kick-off, featuring predictions and analysis of what to expect when the division adversaries lock horns.

Anish Shroff is the play-by-play voice of the Panthers and will be calling the game once again. He'll be joined by legendary figures from previous Carolina eras, which typically include Jake Delhomme and perennial All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly among others.

There is also a post-game show in the contest's immediate aftermath. This has debates on the big moments and interviews with the likes of Canales and quarterback Bryce Young.

WRFX 99.7 FM The Fox is the flagship station for the Panthers in 2024 and will also be broadcasting the clash. A full list of affiliate stations can be found here.

