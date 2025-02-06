Ian Thomas and 4 Carolina Panthers players who won't be missed in 2025

The Carolina Panthers head into the offseason with more optimism than at any stage of David Tepper's ownership. Unfortunately, not everyone will come along for the ride.

Dan Morgan has a good lay of the land. The general manager knows what more is needed by this point. He should also be aware that there is an opportunity to enter the NFC South title picture next season if the right reinforcements arrive in the coming months.

This represents a huge positive considering how lowly the Panthers have been during their downward spiral under Tepper's watch. There is more stability and direction with Morgan and head coach Dave Canales leading the charge. Bryce Young looked like a franchise quarterback, so hopes are high this is the start of something special.

Before Morgan turns his attention to the recruitment side, decisions must be made on the current playing personnel. Some free agents have done enough for an extended stay. Others have their respective futures hanging in the balance. Several will be moved on with little fanfare attached.

With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who won't be missed in 2025. We'll begin with veteran tight end Ian Thomas.

Carolina Panthers players who won't be missed in 2025

Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE

The Carolina Panthers and Ian Thomas will go their separate ways this offseason, ending the tight end's seven-year stay with the franchise. Most fans will argue this has been a long time coming.

Thomas was the man hand-picked by Matt Rhule's regime to be Greg Olsen's successor. They let the Pro Bowler walk with supreme confidence in his understudy. This optimism was misplaced.

The former Indiana standout couldn't become a feature in the passing game. Thomas lacked the concentration skills or route sharpness to fill the gaping void left by Olsen. He gradually became a blocking specialist, fading into a secondary role after blowing a considerable opportunity.

Many thought Thomas would be moved on when his rookie contract expired. The Panthers had other ideas, extending the player and giving him a pretty decent contract all things considered.

It was a head-scratching move at the time and even more so now. Thomas offered almost nothing throughout his extension. Injuries haven't helped, but this investment never looked like paying off despite the player's popularity in the locker room.

The Panthers have some big decisions to make. Letting Thomas take his chances elsewhere is not one of them.