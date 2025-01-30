Insider links Panthers with most underwhelming move imaginable to help Bryce Young

Finding Bryce Young more prolific weapons in the passing game is a big priority for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. The quarterback demonstrated impressive growth over the second half of 2024. Giving him a fighting chance to progress further within a stable environment is crucial.

Dan Morgan will have a plan in place. Fans are dreaming big, calling for a big splash such as Tee Higgins in free agency or even a bold trade for someone like New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The general manager is probably thinking more methodically, although nothing can be completely dismissed at this juncture.

It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers approach this issue. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette have promise, so they could improve with another offseason in the same scheme. Adam Thielen isn't getting any younger despite his exceptional ability to create separation. Carolina could use a speedster capable of stretching the field.

Carolina Panthers linked to Giants WR Darius Slayton by respected insider

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes that New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slaton makes sense. The senior insider revealed that there could be a robust market for the player if the Giants let him test the market. As is typically the case, the price will only go up in this scenario.

"Don't sleep on a robust free agency for [Darius] Slayton. Several teams will be looking for top-end speed on the outside, and Slayton has that. He paid his dues in a bad offense and will likely be looking for a Darnell Mooney-type contract (three years, $39 million). Carolina would make some sense here." Jeremy Fowler

The Panthers will examine every option and turn over every stone. Slayton might be a little underwhelming for fans, but he's got plenty of solid production and offers something different from what Carolina already has.

Slayton's numbers took a dip this season, which isn't surprising. The Giants took wide receiver Malik Nabers in the first round to instantly become the focal point. It's also worth remembering the quarterback carousel New York endured throughout another campaign to forget.

The former fifth-round pick would likely relish the chance to catch passes from Young. It's a genuine selling point for the Panthers this season — one they haven't had since Cam Newton was at the peak of his powers. There will be a long shortlist of possibilities in free agency and the draft. This is also about finding the players that fit into the culture just as much as their on-field performance levels.

Carolina cannot fail Young this offseason. The Heisman Trophy winner is embarking on his third season and they've already wasted the first two years of his rookie contract. His progress upon returning to the starting lineup was encouraging, but this is far from a finished article.

Whether it's Slayton or others, the Panthers need more at the skill positions. Anything less would be doing Young a disservice after he rose to the challenge in 2024.

