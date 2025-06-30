Insider tips David Tepper to dump Dave Canales if Panthers freefall continues

Optimism is incredibly high around the Carolina Panthers in 2025. This is thanks in no small part to the stability across the franchise that has been seldom seen under David Tepper's ownership before.

Something that one NFL insider believes could change if the Panthers don't make the necessary improvements when competitive action commences.

Mike Florio believes Dave Canales could get canned if Carolina Panthers don't improve

Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk placed Dave Canales among the top five head coaches he thinks could be fired after the 2025 campaign. He cited Tepper's previously trigger-happy nature as a big reason why, so nothing but improvements on their previous efforts will do.

"The Panthers’ head coach entering year three, if they have a disaster this year, I think David Tepper, in lieu of throwing a drink on a fan, may fill out a pink slip for Dave Canales if they have a disaster. And I know, maybe they will, I don’t know. But I know this, there’s going to be six seven eight nine teams at the end of the year that the feeling is going to be they sucked, and what are they going to do to get better? And if the Panthers fall into that band of teams, could be they disband the coaching staff and David Tepper finds somebody else." Mike Florio via SI

Not to admonish Tepper of any guilt regarding the Panthers' freefall to rock bottom in recent years, but failing to acknowledge he may have seen the error of his ways is a tired, lazy approach at this juncture.

Tepper is bullish about the current project. He's giving it time and staying away from his previous desires to meddle in every single decision regarding the football operation. One only had to look at footage from within the draft war room when the Panthers were discussing whether to stick at No. 8 or trade down for proof of that.

If the Panthers completely capitulate, nothing could be dismissed. If it's a gradual progression, that should be enough for Canales and general manager Dan Morgan to get another year. But ambitions in the building might be much higher when it's all said and done.

There's a growing belief among the fan base that Carolina is set for a special year. They are expecting strides to be made and for the Panthers to become a surprise that most teams don't see coming. Tepper is probably anticipating the same, but not becoming too emotional if things don't quite go according to plan is paramount.

Whether the erratic billionaire is capable of this remains to be seen, but things are looking up until further notice.

