Is Jalen Coker playing today? Full injury update for Panthers WR in Week 14
By Dean Jones
Jalen Coker's emergence into a valuable contributor has become one of the Carolina Panthers' brightest stories in an otherwise underwhelming season. Not having him available over the last two weeks through injury halted his promising momentum considerably.
The undrafted free agent wide receiver bided his time, worked hard on the fringes, and seized the moment when his number was called. Coker's assured hands and polished route-running quickly became an asset. Unfortunately for the talented pass-catcher, a quadriceps issue forced him to the sidelines at the worst possible time.
Carolina missed Coker's consistency, although the return of veteran Adam Thielen compensated for this loss slightly. The Panthers need all hands on deck this weekend at the Philadelphia Eagles, so the pressure was on to prove his fitness leading into the clash.
Things looked promising enough for Coker to begin preparations. The former Holy Cross standout was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's session, but it didn't take long for problems to arise.
Coker was limited on Thursday, which represented a step back. This concerning trajectory continued on Friday when the pass-catcher didn't feature at all.
Carolina Panthers unlikely to have Jalen Coker in Week 14
He was seen working out on the exercise bike but nothing more. This was reflected in Coker's injury designation at Lincoln Financial Field with the Panthers listing him as doubtful for the contest.
This normally indicates that a player won't be participating. Nothing has been dismissed one way or another, but it feels like the Panthers will have to make do without his services against one of the league's most impressive defensive units.
That proved to be the case after Coker was among Carolina's inactives for the contest.
Second-year quarterback Bryce Young did get one welcome boost. Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders could be set to take his place in the lineup after being listed as questionable with a neck issue sustained after a violent hit against the Kansas City Chiefs. His involvement will be needed as the signal-caller looks to control the clock and keep the chains moving.
As for Coker? He'll target next weekend's home clash with the Dallas Cowboys to get back involved. That's a more winnable game for the Panthers than this one, but it's a gradual process considering this will be his third game out.
Regardless of Coker's status the rest of the way in 2024, he's established himself as a potential long-term piece of the puzzle. That was always the primary objective considering how bleak things looked once upon a time.