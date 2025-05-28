It only took one injury scare for Panthers to regret cutting Jadeveon Clowney

The Carolina Panthers released veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after some notable additions this offseason. They could already be regretting that decision after an injury scare to begin Phase Three of organized team activities.

Clowney was the odd man out, and the Panthers parted ways with the former No. 1 pick to save money on their salary cap. The three-time Pro Bowler was blindsided by the move, claiming he still had a lot of good football left wherever he ends up next.

That's to be determined, but Clowney's loss will be felt on the field and in the locker room. The Panthers believe a combination of Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen can provide an upgrade, but it's a big gamble that could go either way.

Then, there's D.J. Wonnum.

Injury scare highlights reason Carolina Panthers should have kept Jadeveon Clowney

The South Carolina graduate joined in free agency last year, but a serious health issue meant Wonnum was unavailable until Carolina's international clash against the New York Giants in Germany. He flashed moments of quality without setting the world on fire, but anyone hoping for a smoother preparation period this time around might be out of luck.

Wonnum was nowhere to be seen at practice on Tuesday. Head coach Dave Canales revealed that the pass-rusher has an issue with his back that flared up. The Panthers are letting things simmer down before providing an official prognosis, but it's far from ideal.

It's disappointing, there's no getting away from that. Of course, it's also way too early to panic.

We are still a little more than three months away from Carolina's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There is plenty of time for Wonnum to recover and reach optimum fitness levels. But this is another prime example of why the Panthers might have been better off keeping Clowney around.

Clowney's experience and dependability alone should have been enough for a reprieve. There are a lot of unknowns in the edge rushing room, so having this veteran contingency plan to call upon would limit the risk of complications. And if one or two get injured, the Panthers' depth could cope effectively.

That might still be the case, especially if Scourton and Umanmielen establish themselves quicker than anticipated. Until then, the Panthers' situation remains precarious.

