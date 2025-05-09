Jadeveon Clowney torches Panthers with bitter parting shot after shocking release

The Carolina Panthers caused a stir with the surprising release of veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Dan Morgan felt this was the right thing to do, but the former No. 1 overall pick slammed the franchise for their handling of the situation on his way out the door.

Carolina deemed Clowney surplus to requirements after Morgan traded up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. This was a contentious issue among the fanbase, many of whom believe the experienced presence should have stayed to mentor the incoming rookies during their pivotal transitions.

Morgan opted to release Clowney, saving $7.77 million against their salary cap and taking on $6 million in dead money as part of the transaction. This is all part of the business, and it's been a long time since the Panthers were run with the team's best interests at heart.

Jadeveon Clowney breaks silence on shocking Carolina Panthers release

That didn't stop Clowney from firing one final shot at the Panthers. The edge rusher told Joe Person from The Athletic that he felt the decision could have come before preparations for the 2025 campaign began. The Rock Hill native also believes he's got plenty more left in the tank.

"I went to OTAs Day 1 and they kinda told me they weren’t expecting me to be there. I got a sense then they wanted me out of the building. I was just like, ‘Y’all could’ve told me this back when I was coming in here during the offseason.’ I kinda had a sense, though. I’ve been around the game long enough to know, so I was OK. I got more in the tank than people think. I just keeping bringing it, and they’re gonna keep counting me out. I’ll just keep worrying about what’s in the house. And nobody lives with me but my family, so that’s all that matters." Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney is right to feel aggrieved. He was among the very few defensive players who emerged from last season's woeful efforts with any credit. He kept standards high and emerged as a key locker room leadership figure through times of struggle. His comments suggest that leaving was not something he was going to force. The Panthers took the decision out of his hands, moving forward with a younger edge-rushing core they believe can become an upgrade.

Perhaps the Panthers could have told Clowney sooner. However, they hadn't drafted Scourton and Umanmielen before the voluntary offseason program. Once Morgan got his guys, that's when the South Carolina graduate was declared expendable.

There should be a market for Clowney. It won't be closer to home, which is what drew him to the Panthers. But someone will get a highly motivated player with some good football left in the tank.

