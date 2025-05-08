Panthers releasing Jadeveon Clowney could brutally backfire in 2025

The Carolina Panthers wasted no time in trimming the fat before preparations for the 2025 campaign gather pace. Dan Morgan had to make room for his second draft class and the undrafted free-agent group. Some decisions were expected. One, in particular, sent shockwaves through the fanbase.

Carolina released veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney after just one season. The former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina will now get the chance to play elsewhere, preferably on a contending team, depending on what offers present themselves.

It caused significant debate on social media. However, Morgan feels confident in going younger to provide Ejiro Evero's defense with the explosiveness that was sorely lacking last time around.

Jadeveon Clowney's consistency, leadership leaves a gaping hole for Carolina Panthers

Clowney was a consistent performer, a model professional, and a strong leadership presence last season. The fact that he emerged from Carolina's historically bad defensive campaign with credit spoke volumes. Even if his role diminished, nobody would have complained if Carolina opted to keep him around as a rotational force and strong mentor to the rookie tandem of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

Maybe something went on behind the scenes. Perhaps Clowney and Morgan had a frank discussion about his desire to seek a new challenge after the influx of energetic edge presences this offseason. This could also be a strictly business decision by the Panthers, which saves $7.77 million on their salary cap with $6 million in dead money attached.

Either way, it's a gamble that threatens to derail Carolina's defensive growth.

The Panthers have no experienced edge force, unless you count either D.J. Wonnum or Patrick Jones II. They have questions to answer at the linebacker spot following Shaq Thompson's departure. There is no accomplished presence next to Tre'von Moehrig in the safety unit. Aside from Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr., there isn't much dependability in the cornerback room unless Chau Smith-Wade makes huge strides.

Carolina cannot let the defense become a major flaw once again. Morgan spent heavily on the trenches, but this is far from the finished product.

Releasing Clowney suggests those in power are hopeful Scourton and Umanmielen can make an impact from Day 1. Wonnum and Jones are also productive in flashes, so it might not be sorely felt when it's all said and done.

That's the best-case scenario. One that Morgan will be hoping comes to fruition in pursuit of alleviating some growing concerns.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis