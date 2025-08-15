It took one joint practice for Tetairoa McMillan to crush pre-draft doubt

Tetairoa McMillan is the man for the big moments. He's proved that on countless occasions since joining the Carolina Panthers, but joint practice with the Houston Texans represented the toughest test of his NFL journey so far.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the wide receiver passed with flying colors. McMillan also managed to crush a major pre-draft concern along the way.

It was hot and intense as the Panthers and Texans locked horns on the practice field before their preseason contest this weekend. This session also saw McMillan go up against All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who replaced Jaycee Horn as the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history this offseason before Sauce Gardner got his megabucks extension.

Tetairoa McMillan put on a show in Carolina Panthers' joint practiice with Texans

Stingley is widely regarded as one of the league's best shutdown cornerbacks. McMillan has the dynamic traits typically associated with productive No. 1 wideouts around the league. Therefore, it was no surprise to see this battle take center stage in the blazing Houston heat.

The Panthers gave McMillan all he could handle, and he flourished. The undoubted highlight was torching Stingley on a route during 11-on-11 work, taking the football for a touchdown after being found in stride by quarterback Bryce Young.

TMac in action pic.twitter.com/CpC06a0yrl — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 14, 2025

One thing stands out above all else. McMillan created separation effortlessly, and against one of the most prolific cornerbacks around, no less. This was a big concern for most analysts before the draft, but it didn't put off the Panthers from taking him at No. 8 overall.

The criticism was harsh. McMillan has no trouble creating just enough space to make a play. His contested catch prowess is also first-class, with the gifted pass-catcher making the dramatic look routine. The fact that he came out of this battle with Stingley on the other end smiling alleviates any remaining doubts about his ability to shine against the NFL's best.

Another impressive play from McMillan came while working against Kamari Lassiter. The former Arizona standout got off press coverage effortlessly before taking a catch over the middle with acres of space around him.

Great video here



Specifically Love this rep from TMac. Easily wins on the slant vs press on taller CB like Lassiter https://t.co/HgHnBejXsH pic.twitter.com/olH6EdwUEU — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) August 14, 2025

This did nothing to diminish the hype around McMillan. He's got a unique blend of flair and aggression that is hard not to love. This is just the latest example of what the rookie could potentially bring to a game-day setting.

And the best part? McMillan is only just scratching the surface of what he might be capable of. That's a scary proposition for the league, and great news for the Panthers.

