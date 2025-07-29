Tetairoa McMillan hype train has swiftly left the station in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers are anticipating big things from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan immediately. And it didn't take long for the rookie's hype train to officially leave the station in Charlotte.

McMillan was the guy at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft when most thought the Panthers would go for a blue-chip defensive prospect. Dan Morgan thought there was value further down the pecking order, and the wideout well didn't have the same strength in depth. They were suitably impressed throughout their pre-draft assessments, and he's done nothing to diminish expectations during his critical transition from college to the pros.

The former Arizona phenom just looks like a star. McMillan oozes charisma and flamboyance. But underneath the surface, there is a fierce competitive desire to be the best — a legitimate No. 1 receiver around the league that the Panthers have craved for years.

Tetairoa McMillan produced dazzling moment at first Carolina Panthers padded practice

All eyes were on McMillan for his first padded practice as an NFL player. And predictably, he produced a stunning highlight that quickly went viral on social media.

McMillan was lined up against veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. in a one-on-one drill. The coverage was excellent, but the throw from quarterback Bryce Young was right where it needed to be. He expertly brought in the target, displaying the elite ball tracking skills and hand-eye coordination that took college football by storm.

Great grab from #Panthers Tetairoa McMillan in one on ones going up against Mike Jackson.@CSLonQCN #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/FGm8EP6BKm — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) July 28, 2025

Panthers fans are not permitted to attend training camp this summer as renovations on the facility continue. They are clinging onto every report, every clip that can give them hope for the new campaign. It came as no surprise to see buzz skyrocket for McMillan after this latest jaw-dropping display of athleticism, but there is a long way to go.

There's nothing to suggest that McMillan cannot continue the trend of top 10 wide receivers who take the league by storm immediately. He's got every intangible needed to achieve this objective, and his ongoing chemistry development with Young is something else working in his favor.

Head coach Dave Canales has a lot of mouths to feed in the passing attack. It's been a long time since the Panthers could say that with any confidence. Even so, McMillan rapidly emerging as the alpha represents the best-case scenario for the team's long-term future.

Everything seems to be going according to plan so far. And if the same pattern continues in the coming weeks, McMillan will be primed to set the NFL ablaze instantly.

