It's not even training camp but Panthers signing already has one foot out the door

Dan Morgan isn't interested in making friends. He moves with one clear purpose and will stop at nothing to make the Carolina Panthers a force to be reckoned with once again.

Morgan doesn't mind admitting his failures, which is the hallmark of every good general manager. He acknowledged that recruitment on the defensive side of the football was poor last year, and the Panthers paid a heavy price. That matter was addressed urgently during an eventful second recruitment period in charge.

Competition has increased, depth has improved, and more quality has come into the projected starting positions. That raises the stakes for everyone, including those new to the franchise.

And for one new signing, the heat is already on in his quest to book a place on Carolina's 53-man roster in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Boogie Basham could already be fighting a losing battle with the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers wasted no time in signing Boogie Basham to a reserve/futures contract when their 2024 exploits concluded. He featured just four times for the New York Giants last season and doesn't have much high-caliber production to speak of, but the Panthers believe he's still got some untapped potential attached.

Basham is getting a chance to prove his worth, but there are no guarantees attached. This is also a much stronger edge-rushing room after some notable acquisitions via free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen gave the Panthers enough flexibility to cut Jadeveon Clowney. Evero still has faith in D.J. Johnson for some reason, and Amare Barno is a useful special-teams asset when healthy.

That will make it tough for Basham to firmly establish himself. There is no margin for error, so catching the eye early is the only way to enhance his chances. Any explosive plays he can generate in the preseason would help, especially considering he hasn't registered a regular-season sack since 2022.

If Basham found himself on the Week 1 roster, it would be surprising. But if the former second-round pick out of Wake Forest can finally fulfill his pre-draft potential, it couldn't be completely dismissed.

Landing on the practice squad seems likelier, which isn't the end of the world. It keeps Basham's foot in the door, and there's a good chance he'd be called up at some stage during the campaign.

Basham will be aiming for more. If he's forced to settle, that's fine too.

