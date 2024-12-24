Ja'Tavion Sanders and 4 Panthers playing their way into the team's long-term plans

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

There are always one or two college prospects who emerge from obscurity every year after failing to hear their names called during the draft. The Carolina Panthers found one in the form of Jalen Coker.

The Panthers identified Coker as someone who could emerge as a key contributor. They gave him decent guaranteed money on his undrafted free-agent contract to tip the scales in their favor. This was also an opportunity for the Holy Cross product to make the 53-man roster given Carolina's questions in the wideout room.

Coker was on the team then the practice squad after waiver wire pickups. When the chance came to get involved, he seized it with both hands.

The pass-catcher displayed assured route-running and assured hands, which instantly became an asset. Coker's draft stock dropped thanks in no small part to his slower 40-yard dash time compared to others. However, the rookie has shown on countless occasions this season that his game speed is more than sufficient.

Had it not been for Coker's unfortunate quadriceps injury — something that he's still dealing with — things would look even more promising. The Panthers need to strengthen their options in the passing game to help Bryce Young take the next step in 2025. Even so, the unheralded receiver's done more than enough to be part of the team's long-term plans.

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB

It's perhaps odd that a player chosen No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft would be playing his way into the team's long-term plans in only his second season. However, that's exactly the case for quarterback Bryce Young.

To say things looked bleak for Young earlier this season would be a huge understatement. Hopes were high that improvements could be made following a disastrous rookie year. When the same erratic distribution and confidence-sapped performances emerged to begin the campaign, head coach Dave Canales took him out of the firing line before Week 3.

That was a big decision to make so early into his tenure. Looking at how things have unfolded for Young since his reintroduction into the starting lineup, it was a career-saving move for the Heisman Trophy winner.

The key to unlocking Young's promise was allowing him to learn, develop in problem areas, and breathe away from the spotlight. The former Alabama star has come on significantly, aside from an inept outing against the Dallas Cowboys. His poise, precision, and swagger have returned. Everyone is starting to believe again.

Canales is sticking with Young through Carolina's remaining fixtures. If he keeps up his outstanding performances, he'll be the Panthers' starting quarterback in 2025 and potentially beyond.

