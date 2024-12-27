Jadeveon Clowney lifts lid on season-changing rude awakening after torrid start

The Carolina Panthers have been among the bottom feeders for some time. Not just this season, but almost for the entirety of David Tepper's time as owner.

Then, something changed.

The Panthers weren't winning every game. However, head coach Dave Canales spearheaded some marked improvements in his squad. They were competitive against some legitimate playoff contenders and managed to pick up three victories after attaining just one success previously. Aside from their hammering at home to the Dallas Cowboys, there's been a lot to like about the team's recent resurgence.

It's amounted to nothing more than another losing season. Even so, there is finally light at the end of Carolina's dark tunnel of perennial underachievement.

Several factors played a role in their progress. Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney lifted the lid on some extreme soul-searching from the group to grow collectively.

Carolina Panthers finding their love for football despite poor 2024 record

Clowney revealed that he's found out a lot about this squad. They were challenged to display some resolve and show they wanted to play football rather than just pick up a paycheck. It seems to be having the desired effect.

"You can't quit, we had like six games left when we figured that out. At that point, you ask the guys in the locker room who wants to quit, who wants to play football. Do you love the game or are you just here for money? You see the guys still love the game. We're here to have fun. We know we had a bad season, but we love to play football. It's a fun game, we have a great time out there. That's why we come to work, laughing, smiling." Jadeveon Clowney

This is a testament to the enhanced resolve among the players despite navigating another turbulent campaign. Going through the motions might have been accepted under previous regimes. Things are different these days.

Canales is demanding nothing but excellence. The players are responding, self-policing the locker room, and having the competitive fire to find their love of the game once again.

The performances once the penny finally dropped speak for themselves. It's not perfect just yet, but the Panthers are becoming fundamentally sound and executing their assignments effectively. More importantly, they've got their swagger back.

This represents a solid foundation from which to build. The Panthers could have easily rolled over and accepted their fate. Instead, they've displayed the correct grit and aren't going down without a fight.

Clowney is one of the most experienced figures on the team. He's been on some good teams and some bad ones. The fact he spoke so highly about the Panthers' current direction since their proverbial ride awakening carries a ton of weight.

This is arguably the biggest positive above all else from another disappointing record in 2024. If the Panthers can keep building momentum over their final two contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, the hope of better fortunes long-term will only grow.

And it's been a long time since fans could say that with any confidence.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis