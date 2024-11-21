Jalen Coker and 4 Panthers who must get more reps after the 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers don't have anything close to a winning record through their first 10 games of the campaign. However, some optimism is slowly creeping back where this perennial bottom feeder is concerned.
Dave Canales got two morale-boosting triumphs before the bye week. He's getting key men back from injury and there is a newfound belief from within. Their situation remains precarious, but it's a solid platform from which to build.
This was always going to be a long-term plan for sustained growth. The new regime was left an ungodly mess that didn't have a quick fix attached. The positive steps have been small, but this remains an ongoing assessment.
Carolina isn't going to make the postseason in 2024. That's why general manager Dan Morgan needs to get sound assessments of everybody before embarking on a crucial offseason where the Panthers look pretty well positioned in terms of cash and draft assets.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who must get more reps after the bye week, including promising young wide receiver Jalen Coker.
Carolina Panthers players who must get more reps after 2024 bye week
Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR
This has already begun.
Jalen Coker was on the field for 88 percent of the Carolina Panthers offensive snaps in Week 10 against the New York Giants. It's a trend that must continue over their next seven contests after the bye week.
In a season where very few have far exceeded expectations, Coker is emerging as a genuine success story. The wideout seized his chance, going from a practice squad afterthought to an important part of Carolina's offensive strategy under head coach Dave Canales.
Trading Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo represented another supreme confidence vote in Coker. He's proven dependable in critical moments and is gaining the trust of quarterback Bryce Young to further raise encouragement. There's still plenty of hard work ahead, but the signs couldn't be more promising.
Coker's involvement should remain prominent even with veteran pass-catcher Adam Thielen coming back from a hamstring injury. If the rookie continues to flourish and builds confidence, there's a good chance he'll feature prominently right out of the gate in 2025.
Considering how bleak things looked for the Holy Cross product when he failed to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, he should consider this a remarkable accomplishment.