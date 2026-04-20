Jalen Coker accepts Panthers not-so-subtle challenge as high stakes bet begins

Most Carolina Panthers fans thought wide receiver Jalen Coker had done enough for a long-term deal from the franchise this offseason. At least for now, that is not an opinion quite shared by general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales.

Keeping Coker around was a relatively straightforward process. The undrafted free agent was an exclusive rights free agent, so triggering his tender prevented him from speaking to any interested suitors in free agency. Unsurprisingly, the Panthers did that pretty quickly, but nothing more has come yet.

The Panthers may want to see if Coker can stay on the field more frequently before giving him a much bigger deal. He's missed time in each of his first two seasons, so Morgan and Brandt Tilis are well within their right to approach with caution. The flashes displayed down the stretch and into the playoffs were immensely encouraging, but the best ability is availability.

Jalen Coker wastes no time in showing Carolina Panthers the right attitude

Coker is willing to bet on himself. According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the 2024 undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross is signing his exclusive rights tender as the Panthers begin their voluntary offseason program. This ensures he can participate in the process, giving him the best platform to hit the ground running over the summer and when competitive action commences.

Momentum is firmly pointing up for Coker. He surged into the No. 2 wideout role opposite Tetairoa McMillan, which was richly deserved. His chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young is improving all the time. Even though additional reinforcements will likely arrive during the 2026 NFL Draft, he should be an integral part of the team's offensive game plan in 2026.

What comes after that is down to Coker.

Staying healthy is key. That is the most important thing above all else. If he can do that, and the production trajectory continues to ascend, that might be enough to convince the Panthers he is worth keeping around throughout his prime.

If Coker begins the campaign well, Carolina's power brokers could even offer him an in-season extension, avoiding any unnecessary complications during the 2027 offseason. Money is tight, but there are ways to work around it. And another strong season will confirm the wideout's importance to the team's future ambitions.

Faith is growing in Coker. Expectations are rising, and the urgency remains high. But if last season's late surge is any indication, the best is yet to come.