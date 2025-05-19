Jalen Ramsey stuns Panthers fans with bold Ejiro Evero prediction

The Carolina Panthers kept faith with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero this offseason. They also have a glaring need for another productive cornerback to enhance their chance of progress in 2025.

That's why a telling statement from someone on the trade block resonated so much with fans.

Jalen Ramsey has been made available for trade by the Miami Dolphins. The All-Pro cornerback remains highly productive, but his salary commitments and a rumored disagreement behind the scenes left both parties looking to go in different directions.

No trade suitors have come forward as yet. Ramsey has a ton of money remaining on his deal, which is the most off-putting element of this equation. From a production standpoint, it's a no-brainer. However, the business aspect is proving complicated.

Jalen Ramsey believes Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero will become a head coach

It's a situation worth monitoring as the summer unfolds. There's a chance the Dolphins outright release Ramsey, although they'd be eating a considerable amount of dead money. Teams could take on the contract if Miami agrees to ease the burden. There's just no telling for sure, but the Panthers should be ready and willing to strike if the situation becomes more feasible.

Ramsey's recent comments on social media only whet the appetite further among Panthers fans. After Evero called him one of the two most intelligent players he's ever coached, the defensive back lauded Carolina's coordinator. This highlights the special bond between them, which whipped the team's long-suffering support into a frenzy.

"Been blessed to be around some of the best teammates & coaches… Coach E is one them REAL ball coaches! Will be a head coach one day. Nothing but respect." Jalen Ramsey

While this connection is deep and the bond between Evero and Ramsey is renowned, a move to Carolina seems unlikely right now. Dan Morgan hasn't been eager to sacrifice high-end draft capital or take on big contracts throughout his two-year rebuild so far. Ramsey is an exceptional performer who'd help considerably, but the stars don't seem to be aligned.

It's a fluid situation. If Ramsey and the Dolphins go past the point of no return, a situation could emerge where he's free to take his chances elsewhere without any trade compensation coming Miami's way. The Panthers become a realistic destination then, although it would also increase the list of potential suitors looking for a veteran with elite-level credentials to get them over the hump.

It's fun to think about. Just don't expect this scenario to become reality.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis