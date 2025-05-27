Jaycee Horn is making Tetairoa McMillan unstoppable one rep at a time

Tetairoa McMillan is looking to make an immediate impression entering his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers. And the promising wide receiver is going to get all he can handle from one of his teammates before embarking on a competitive NFL setting.

McMillan carries the weight of expectation on his shoulders as the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is no bedding-in period for those taken in the top 10. They have to produce right out of the gate, but the former Arizona standout has the skills and confidence to hit the ground running with a smooth transition.

He's about to get a crash course in what it takes to be a successful pro. McMillan will be locking up versus stud cornerback Jaycee Horn throughout the summer. The South Carolina graduate is one of the league's best coverage presences on the boundary. This will be a tremendous asset to call upon, which should serve him well before competing against corners with less going for them in the regular season.

Carolina Panthers stand to benefit from Tetairoa McMillan and Jaycee Horn's battle

This was a subject discussed by McMillan during an interview with RG Media. He's looking forward to testing his wits versus Horn during Carolina's preparations for the upcoming campaign. Something he believes is already making him a better player as a result.

"He’s one of the best corners of the league. I know that me going against him, giving me his best every day is only going to prepare me for everything that’s going to get thrown at me in the season. I feel like Jaycee [Horn] is one of those guys I can do it on. I’m not going to be surprised coming into the season, just getting something different, because I’m playing against it every day in practice. That matchup I’m definitely looking forward to, for sure." Tetairoa McMillan

The phrase iron sharpens iron immediately comes to mind.

Horn is a genuine shutdown presence and is now being paid like one. McMillan has the scope to become a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, something the Panthers haven't had for years. It's the perfect in-house rivalry that can make both players better.

Going up against Horn every day in practice will make things easier for McMillan when the time comes to make a difference. His teammate will give him every conceivable look over Carolina's practices. There is nothing he shouldn't be ready for, so this is all about taking on information and seizing the moment.

If McMillan can do that, the sky's the limit in Year 1 of his professional career.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis