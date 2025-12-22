Jaycee Horn said what the NFL is scared to admit about Bryce Young

With the Carolina Panthers' rushing attack failing to generate the required momentum in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they needed quarterback Bryce Young to step up. Not for the first time this season, he produced the goods.

Young was methodical, clinical, composed, and everything in between. And when it came to the clutch, nobody was less surprised than cornerback Jaycee Horn that he came through once again.

This is becoming an encouraging trend for Young. The man fans have tabbed with the Carolina Reaper nickname is living up to it, providing flawless temperament and clutch-king levels of efficiency in the most significant moments. And it typifies the Panthers' never-say-die spirit, which has them one win away from possibly clinching the NFC South.

Carolina Panthers locker room has more belief than ever in Bryce Young

Horn knows that if the Panthers can keep games close before the outcome is decided, they have a signal-caller capable of coming through. The Pro Bowler has seen it countless times, and he wants this team to keep pushing forward and displaying the resilience that got them this far.

"I think if you just look at our games, no matter who the opponent is, the way we finish. I feel like if it's close in the fourth quarter — especially with 9 [Bryce Young] — if it's close with him, he's gonna go and end it. We're just a team built on resiliency, and we're going to keep pushing." Jaycee Horn

Young is slowly altering perceptions around the league. He looked down and out after Dave Canales benched him just two games into his tenure. It was the wake-up call he needed, and although things are still far from smooth sailing, the progress he's making is undeniable.

Being able to close isn't for everyone. Very few quarterbacks can do it consistently, and there are even fewer with as many game-winning drives as Young over their first three seasons. It's a solid foundation from which to build, and everyone seems to be feeding off the fact that they have a difference-maker at football's most important position at long last.

The Panthers haven't achieved anything yet. They are in the driver's seat with two games remaining, which is better than anyone thought possible before the campaign — seeing it through is key. Having a ruthless, cold-blooded killer on the field leading the charge will only help their cause.

Horn's seen Young come back from the brink and emerge smiling on the other side. If a player of this stature has supreme faith, everyone else should feel the same.