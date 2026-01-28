Joe Brady just embarrassed the Panthers coach who gave up on him

Matt Rhule's disastrous reign as Carolina Panthers head coach is somehow aging even worse with every passing year. He was mercifully removed from the equation just five games into the 2022 season, but the ripple effects of his blatant incompetence continue to be felt around the league.

This was no more evident than over the last few days. First, quarterback Sam Darnold — the signal-caller traded to the Panthers and completely mismanaged in a toxic environment by Rhule — finally got over the hump and into the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. If that wasn't bad enough, another embarrassing development cast an even larger stain on his Carolina tenure.

After interviewing several candidates to replace Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills promoted Joe Brady to head coach. This was a natural ascension that received widespread approval from the fan base. It also kept the exceptional offensive mind in the building, with suitors from elsewhere quickly emerging after the AFC East club's playoff exit.

Joe Brady becoming a head coach just rubber-stamped Matt Rhule's incompetence

This is a slap in the face for Rhule, who is currently struggling to generate any legitimate momentum with Nebraska after another underwhelming campaign.

Of course, Rhule fired Brady after returning from his bye week break in 2021. During that period, Carolina's offensive coordinator spent his offseason in the building with returning quarterback Cam Newton, getting him familiar with the schematic concepts to ensure his return to the starter role went according to plan.

Brady didn't get the chance to work closely with Newton for long enough, and the Panthers imploded. It was another self-sabotaging act from Rhule, who never looked capable of running an NFL football operation despite being given full control by team owner David Tepper.

Everything happens for a reason. Brady's abrupt departure from the Panthers turned out to be a blessing in disguise. He initially landed with the Bills as quarterbacks coach, helping Josh Allen become an NFL MVP. He moved into the offensive coordinator position and saw his reputation surge. Now, he gets his first opportunity at a top job.

Thankfully for the Panthers, they eventually saw the light with Rhule.

Rhule set the franchise back years, and the tide is only just starting to turn now. The current regime of general manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales has restored pride, professionalism, and high standards across the organization. Carolina won the NFC South for the first time in a decade and booked their first postseason berth since 2017. And it didn't take seven years.

As for Rhule? He managed to bamboozle Nebraska into giving him a contract extension after speculation linking him to Penn State surfaced. But his place as the worst head coach in franchise history is firmly cemented.